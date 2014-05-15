RPT-Fitch: Rating Criteria for Portuguese & Spanish Electricity Tariff Deficit Securitisations

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 15 (Reuters)

Fitch Ratings has published its new criteria for rating Portuguese and Spanish electricity tariff deficit (TD) securitisations. There are no rating implications for existing TD securitisation transactions as the criteria framework broadly reflects analytical practices that Fitch has already followed when rating these transactions. The final criteria reflect the rating rationale proposed in the exposure draft, as most of the feedback received had previously been considered.

Fitch believes the ratings of TD securitisations cannot be more than three notches higher than the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of the relevant sovereign, mainly because our central expectation is that macroeconomic trends and regulatory policies have a direct impact on the equilibrium of the electricity system and in turn, on the recoverability of TD credit rights. We consider that electricity system revenues are supported and influenced (both positively and negatively) by the economic strength of a country and the stability or volatility of its legal and institutional framework, factors that are indicated by the sovereign IDR as a starting point.

When determining the distance between the TD securitisation rating and the sovereign IDR, Fitch assesses quantitative and qualitative factors such as the electricity regulator’s powers and independence, the electricity system’s financial profile, and whether or not a credible agenda is in place that aims to eliminate TDs within a realistic timeframe.

In accordance with regulatory requirements, Fitch has also published a feedback report detailing responses received to its exposure draft for the criteria, including written responses, unless the respondent specifically requested confidentiality. This report is entitled “Feedback Report: Rating Criteria for Portuguese and Spanish Electricity Tariff Deficit Securitisations (May 2014)” and is available at www.fitchratings.com.