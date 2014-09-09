Fitch: Rating Impact of a Combined ABI-SABM

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Scenario: Global Brewers - An ABI/SABMiller Combinatihere MILAN/LONDON, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that a possible acquisition by Anheuser-Busch InBev NV/SA (ABI, A/Stable) of SABMiller plc (SABM, BBB+/Positive) would likely result in a downgrade of the Belgian brewery and of its subsidiary AmBev S.A. (AmBev, A/Stable) to weak investment-grade territory. In a report published today, Fitch says ABI's ratings would likely be downgraded to the low or mid-'BBB' category, due to acquisition debt, notwithstanding equity funding and various divestments in our base case scenario. However, this downside would be balanced by the large, stable and predictable cash flow of the enlarged entity. We expect the rating of AmBev to be constrained by the high debt burden of its parent, ABI. The ratings of SABM's debt would depend on their ranking relative to the rest of the debt in the new capital structure. Fitch says an acquisition of SABM would create a global player in ABI but also challenges in the form of execution risk. A combination of ABI and SABM would further widen the gap with rivals Heineken and Carlsberg Breweries A/S (BBB/Stable). The combined group would be exposed to many high-growth and profitable markets and should see only limited divestments in relation to market overlaps. Divestments would also help ease the debt burden. Nevertheless, combining ABI and SABM would be a large and complex exercise. The success of the transaction would be subject to some divestments, the conclusion of agreements with various counterparties and stakeholders, main joint venture partners as well as soft-drink franchisors PepsiCo and the Coca Cola Company, and integration risks. We note that the scenario is hypothetical and that we have not validated our assumptions with the management of ABI, AmBev or of SABM, nor have we made any assumptions about tax aspects. In the report we looked at the merits and the possible challenges of the transaction. The current ratings of ABI, AmBev and SABM do not factor in the transaction. The report, 'Scenario: Global Brewers - An ABI/SABMiller Combination', is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 8790 87214 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Morigi, 6 Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Ching Mei Chia Director +44 20 3530 1068 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.