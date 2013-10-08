Fitch Rating Rationale on Revision of MTB's Outlook to Positive Following Large Regional Bank Review

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 08 (Fitch) Following its large regional bank peer review, Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating Outlook to Positive from Stable on M&T Bank Corporation's (MTB) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs). Please refer to the release titled 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Its Large Regional Bank Group Following Peer Review' dated Oct. 08, 2013, for a discussion of rating actions taken on the large regional banks. A complete list of rating actions on MTB follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR & VR Fitch has affirmed MTB's ratings and revised the Outlook to Positive from Stable. Fitch recognizes that the company has consistently delivered solid financial measures and credit performance during a difficult operating environment. Additionally, the company's solid franchise, veteran management team, and good revenue diversification are considered rating strengths. Offsetting these positives, MTB's capital levels tend to be lower than those of its peers. However, in Fitch's view, the company's strong equity generation, good asset quality performance through various credit cycles, solid reserves when compared to net charge-offs (NCOs) and moderate dividend payout help offset the capital position. Further, MTB has continued to build its capital position from historical levels. As of 2Q'13, TCE and Tier 1 Common estimated (under Basel III) stood at 7.61% and 8.10%, respectively MTB's earnings profile is considered to be one of the strongest of its peer group. MTB is one of the most consistent performers, as its earnings measures have seen less volatility than most of its large regional peers. Additionally, MTB's earnings are considered to be sustainable given results have not been supported by any reserve release as the company's provision expense continues to exceed NCOs. Credit performance has also been solid, despite the company's large exposure to commercial real-estate assets. MTB's NCOs and non-performing assets (NPAs) have outperformed most peers in various credit cycles, evidence of the strong credit culture of the company. MTB also reports one of the least volatile NCO ratios. Additionally, Fitch believes the company's reserve coverage also provides good support, given its loss history. Although capital position is considered to be MTB's weak spot, Fitch acknowledges the company's improved capital ratios from historical levels, such as TCE, leverage and Tier 1 Common ratios. Further, Fitch believes the company's strong and consistent earnings and credit profile through various credit cycles affords the leaner capital position. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR & VR Positive rating momentum could ensue should MTB successfully remediate its current BSA/AML deficiencies without any regulatory violations that subsequently lead to significant fines that materially impact the company's balance sheet and/or restrictions to its business model. Fitch would expect MTB's capital position to continue to build while maintaining strong earnings, reserves and credit performance. Conversely, negative rating drivers would include a more aggressive approach to capital management, and/or announcing an acquisition in the near term given the sizeable Hudson City transaction. Additionally, unexpected changes to current business strategy or key executive management would also be viewed negatively. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised the Outlook to Positive from Stable: M&T Bank Corporation --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Positive; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Viability at 'a-'; --Preferred stock at 'BB'; --Support at '5' --Support floor at 'NF'. Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Positive; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Viability at 'a-'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A-'; --Subordinated debt at 'BBB+' --Long-term deposits at 'A'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'. Wilmington Trust, N.A. (formerly M&T Bank, NA) --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Positive; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Viability at 'a-'; --Long-term deposits at 'A'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'. Wilmington Trust Corporation --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Positive; --Subordinated debt at 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Viability at 'a-'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at `NF'. Wilmington Trust Company --Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Positive --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Viability at 'a-'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF'. M&T Capital Trust I - IV --Preferred stock at 'BB+'. Provident Bankshares Corp. --Preferred stock at 'BB'. Provident Bank of Maryland --Subordinated debt at 'BBB+'. Provident (MD) Capital Trust I --Preferred stock at 'BB+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Doriana Gamboa +1-212-908-0865 Director Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Justin Fuller Director +1-312-368-2057 Committee Chairperson Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.