Moody's puts Atlantic City's GO rating under review for possible cut

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service has put its ‘Ba1’ general obligation (GO) bond rating on Atlantic City, New Jersey under review for a possible cut, citing risk from a delayed bond sale.

"Atlantic City's recently postponed bond sale of $140 million poses significant budgetary, cash flow and balance sheet risk," the ratings agency said. (bit.ly/1sh99Wn)

The ‘Ba1’ rating also carries a negative outlook.

The city now plans to issue $40 million of notes by the end of the year and will sell $100 million of bonds during 2015. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)