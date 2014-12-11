FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's puts Atlantic City's GO rating under review for possible cut
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
U.N. has exhausted options on North Korea: Haley
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 3 years ago

Moody's puts Atlantic City's GO rating under review for possible cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service has put its ‘Ba1’ general obligation (GO) bond rating on Atlantic City, New Jersey under review for a possible cut, citing risk from a delayed bond sale.

"Atlantic City's recently postponed bond sale of $140 million poses significant budgetary, cash flow and balance sheet risk," the ratings agency said. (bit.ly/1sh99Wn)

The ‘Ba1’ rating also carries a negative outlook.

The city now plans to issue $40 million of notes by the end of the year and will sell $100 million of bonds during 2015. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.