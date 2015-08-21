FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch revises Saudi Arabia's outlook to negative
August 21, 2015 / 8:30 PM / 2 years ago

Fitch revises Saudi Arabia's outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings revised its outlook on Saudi Arabia’s foreign and local currency issuer default rating (IDR) to “negative” from “stable,” citing lower oil prices and increased spending associated with the accession of a new king.

The agency, however, and affirmed the IDRs at ‘AA’.

Fitch said on Friday it expects the general government deficit to widen to 14.4 percent of GDP in 2015. (bit.ly/1NKLIdT) (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

