Fitch Ratings today launches “Ratings Navigator” - a new one-stop visual overview of all the factors affecting a bank’s rating, their relative importance and likely direction of movement.

Fitch’s “Ratings Navigator” lays out clearly the factors affecting the rating and provides a visual comparison with peers’ business mix, lending type, asset quality, earnings and profitability, capital and leverage and funding and liquidity. It also demonstrates how these factors combine to form the overall rating. The tool replicates the rating framework outlined in Fitch’s Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria.

“We are frequently asked to explain the various constituents of a bank’s rating,” says David Weinfurter, Global Head of Financial Institutions at Fitch Ratings. “Fitch’s Ratings Navigator shows the factors behind the rating and includes a robust peer comparison that greatly enhances the value of our ratings and research. This is the first time this level of analysis has been available in such a clear, concise and easily comparable visual format.”

”While investors want to know what rating we assign to a credit, they really want to understand why we think what we think,” says Ian Linnell, Global Analytical Head, at Fitch Ratings. ”“Fitch is committed to pairing robust data with sophisticated analysis, and Ratings Navigator does this through a powerful and intuitive format that shows what is driving our ratings.”

Fitch rates approximately 6,000 financial institutions, including 3,500 banks and over 1,100 insurance companies, and over 1,700 corporates globally. The Ratings Navigator will initially be available for a number of financial institutions, and will later be expanded to Fitch’s global corporate and insurance ratings sectors. More information and examples of the Ratings Navigator are available by via the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Introducing Ratings Navigator for Banks

here