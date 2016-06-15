MOVES-Fitch Ratings names Gautam Mitra head of internal audit

June 15 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings appointed Gautam Mitra to the newly created role of head of internal audit, effective June 30.

Previously, Mitra was part of the group risk management function at Fitch. He has held several positions in risk and compliance at Fitch over the last 11 years.

Mitra will report to the independent directors of Fitch Ratings, with a functional reporting line to Fitch Group Chief Risk Officer John Olert, the firm said.