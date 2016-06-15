FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Fitch Ratings names Gautam Mitra head of internal audit
June 15, 2016 / 2:45 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Fitch Ratings names Gautam Mitra head of internal audit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings appointed Gautam Mitra to the newly created role of head of internal audit, effective June 30.

Previously, Mitra was part of the group risk management function at Fitch. He has held several positions in risk and compliance at Fitch over the last 11 years.

Mitra will report to the independent directors of Fitch Ratings, with a functional reporting line to Fitch Group Chief Risk Officer John Olert, the firm said.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

