Fitch Ratings Provides Bloomberg Users Access to Credit Research

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is pleased to announce that its full suite of credit ratings, research and commentary is now available to Bloomberg Professional service subscribers, which include 319,000 financial professionals globally. "Fitch's contribution of our full credit research suite to the Bloomberg Professional service underlines our commitment to providing timely and objective credit views to the market in real time. "The way in which subscribers use our content continues to evolve, so the opportunity to embed Fitch research into the user's daily workflow enables us to maximize the application of Fitch's research using the Bloomberg terminal," says Ian Linnell, Global Analytical Head, Fitch Ratings. Fitch Ratings publish independent and prospective credit ratings, commentary and research based on global expertise drawn from local market knowledge, which spans the fixed-income universe. Fitch research covers a broad range of industry sectors, issuers and securities in more than 100 countries.