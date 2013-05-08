RPT-Fitch: Ratings reality -- what credit ratings do and do not address

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 8 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published a special report examining the role and use of credit ratings, their value and limitations, and the historical default trends of issuers in Fitch’s ratings portfolio. The report covers both global corporate finance and structured finance ratings.

Despite market evolutions that include active trading and creation of new products, the meaning and use of credit ratings has not changed. Rather, there has been an expansion of securities that ratings are applied to.

Fitch remains committed to improving investor understanding through commentary on scenarios being used in forward-looking assessments and what effects they may have on ratings. This allows investors to evaluate options and choose alternatives they feel are more appropriate. Fitch continues to be an active participant in the credit markets through this interaction with the investor community.

The full report ‘Ratings Reality: Explaining What Fitch’s Ratings Do and Do Not Address’ is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com’.