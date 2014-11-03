Fitch: Recent Volatility May Expose Weakness of US Banks' VaRs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, November 03 (Fitch) October's sharp rise in volatility may be a signal that de-risking efforts by banks with large trading operations could be offset by volatility spikes attributable in part to these same banks' lower levels of tradable inventory, according to Fitch Ratings. One measure that appears to be overstating banks' de-risking efforts is value-at-risk (VaR), especially VaR measures based on the historical levels of volatility, which prior to October, had been reaching record lows. The average of the reported historical trading VaRs for the five US global trading and universal banks has declined about 66% between year-end 2010 and mid-way through this year. Over the same period, trading assets at the banks have declined just 11%. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/images/fw/fw-chart-20141103.htm "> Click here to view related chart. While Fitch believes there has been a material effort to de-risk the balance sheets of the capital market focused banks, reduced inventory positions of these banks has created the effect of reducing liquidity in trading securities and widening bid-ask spreads, particularly during periods of stress. This was demonstrated by the inability to trade fixed income on Oct. 15, 2014 when the US Treasury 10-year benchmark rose 40 bps in one day. So far, reduced inventories of trading banks in the US have been compounded by efforts to implement the Volcker Rule, which prohibits proprietary trading by banks, thereby limiting inventory positions. Although individual banks utilize differing VaR calculation methods, the most volatile observation period (2008-2009) is no longer part of banks' historical period VaRs. In its place is a period of low interest rates across the term structure, compressed spreads, and ample liquidity, all aided by the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing program. The combined result is artificially depressed, modeled-loss expectations across banks. If and when sustained volatility returns to the markets, this will have the expected effect of increasing banks' reported VaR. However, Fitch also believes that some structural changes in the marketplace impacting liquidity may contribute more rapid changes in VaR. A sharper focus on stressed VaRs, which are determined by significantly higher volatility periods should provide materially better indications of the risks currently facing many of the banks with large, capital market-intensive operations. Stressed VaRs are reported by most banks in conjunction with historical VaRs. In spite of the potential for misleading indications by historical VaRs, Fitch believes that the presently sizable capital buffers at large banks may limit downside rating implications in a period of higher volatility or market stress. Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director Financial Institutions +1 312 368-2057 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Matthew Noll, CFA Senior Director Financial Institutions Fitch Wire +1 212 908-0652 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.