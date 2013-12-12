Fitch: Regulation Remains Key Theme for Global Trading & Universal Banks in 2014

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: Global Trading and Universal Banks here MILAN/LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says regulation will remain a key theme for the 12 Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs) in 2014 as banks will have to implement new rules, including the Volcker Rule, aimed at increasing their resilience, and prepare for complying with new resolution planning requirements. The sector outlook for the GTUBs is stable, as Fitch expects that a stable or moderately improving operating environment in the banks' non-securities businesses will balance continuing headwinds, primarily in the form of regulations that result in higher fixed costs, pressure on earnings in securities businesses and high conduct costs. Fitch expects the GTUBs' performance to remain under pressure. It would also be affected by continued periods of market volatility. The moderate improvement expected for the main economies in which the GTUBs operate should help earnings generation in commercial banking activities and in wealth and asset management. Fitch expects that plans to strengthen efficiency should lead to improved performance. However, the banks have to demonstrate that their efforts to improve the profitability of securities businesses are effective and can reduce volatility in securities earnings. As global banking groups, the GTUBs are on the front line facing regulatory change. Fitch expects increased clarity on the final implementation of regulations in 2014. This should ultimately be positive for the GTUBs' resilience, but costs related to new regulations will remain high. Fitch expects the GTUBs to continue work on recovery and resolution requirements in 2014, which is likely to include some reorganisation of group structures and businesses. The sector and rating outlooks for the GTUBs are based on Fitch's expectation that they will be able to improve their performance gradually as efficiency improvements show results. The outlook takes into account Fitch's expectations that banks will achieve their targeted capital buffers. Ratings could come under pressure if the GTUBs are unable to limit the downside from earnings volatility in their securities businesses, or if their risk appetite materially increased. A positive outlook would require a material improvement in the structural profitability of the GTUBs' securities and other businesses, which Fitch does not expect for 2014. Further progress in the implementation of current strategic plans, particularly as they relate to regulatory changes, would likely be necessary before Fitch would see more significant rating momentum. Even then, business models weighted strongly towards securities operations are more likely to be constrained to the 'A' category. Contact: Christian Scarafia Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 212 Fitch Italia SpA V.lo S Maria alla Porta 1 20123 Milan Bridget Gandy Managing Director +44 20 3530 1095 Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1 212 908 0560 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Trading and Universal Banks - Periodic Review here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.