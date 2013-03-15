Fitch Releases 2012 Global Corporate Rating Transition and Default Study

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK/LONDON, March 15 (Fitch) Europe's re-entry into recession, weak U.S. growth, and a deceleration in emerging markets combined to pressure global financial and industrial credit quality in 2012, according to Fitch Ratings. Corporate downgrades topped upgrades by a margin of 1.2 to 1. EU sovereign-related downgrades prolonged a multiyear negative rating drift for global financial institutions, although the ratio of downgrades to upgrades improved to 1.4 to 1 from 2.3 to 1 a year earlier. Across global industrials, downgrades topped upgrades by a margin of 1.1 to 1, reversing the prior year's positive skew of 0.6 to 1. Emerging market (EM) corporate rating trends mirrored sovereign activity, with upgrades topping downgrades for the third consecutive year - 0.6 to 1 compared with 0.7 to 1 for EM sovereigns. However, for corporate issuers in advanced economies, downgrades continued to surpass upgrades - by a margin of 1.7 to 1 in 2012. Fitch recorded 18 corporate defaults in 2012, up from eight a year earlier, resulting in an annual sector default rate of 0.65%. The defaults all carried speculative-grade ratings at the beginning of the year (all rated 'B+' or below). The majority of global corporate ratings, 77.8%, remained stable in 2012. The year's downgrade rate was 12.2% and the upgrade rate, 10%. At year end, 'BBB' rated issuers were the most abundant across both the mix of Fitch-rated global financial and industrial entities at 35% and 42% of outstanding ratings, respectively. Fitch's new study provides data and analysis on the performance of Fitch's global corporate ratings in 2012 and over the long term, capturing the period 1990 to 2012. The report provides summary statistics on the year's key rating transition and default trends. The study is titled 'Fitch Ratings Global Corporate Finance 2012 Transition and Default Study' and is available on Fitch's web site under Credit Market Research, at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Charlotte Needham Senior Director +1-212-908-0794 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Mariarosa Verde Managing Director +1-212-908-0791 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Fitch Ratings Global Corporate Finance 2012 Transition and Default Study here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.