Fitch Releases 2Q'13 U.S. Telecom & Cable Stats Quarterly Report

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, October 02 (Fitch) According to a new report issued today by Fitch Ratings, U.S. telecom and cable credit profiles are steady, although aggregate leverage slightly increased year-over-year to 2.51x from 2.33x due to higher debt levels of approximately $410 billion at the end of the second quarter. DISH's leverage increased a full turn to 5.0x after issuing $2.3 billion of debt during the quarter. The company maintains an elevated cash balance of $9.5 billion to support its wireless ambitions, including a recent $2.2 billion bid to acquire spectrum assets from LightSquared LP. Fitch anticipates that aggregate leverage will continue to increase through the remainder of the year as companies pursue M&A activity and prepare for the upcoming wireless spectrum auctions. Average capital intensity increased 110 bps to 14.7% year-over-year, which was heavily influenced by investment to accelerate the deployment of 4G LTE technology. For example, Sprint Corporation accelerated nearly $4 billion of capital expenditures into 2013 due to Softbank Corporation's $5 billion cash infusion. Other material increases in capital expenditures include T-Mobile US, Inc. as the company continues to integrate newly acquired MetroPCS Communications, Inc. into its operations. Following the acceleration of spending in 2013, Fitch expects capital intensity to retreat in 2014 to its normalized range between 13.5% and 14% for the industry. Fitch's 'U.S. Telecom and Cable Stats Quarterly' provides a summary of operating performance, credit metrics, and liquidity positions of the companies in the telecommunications sector of Fitch's rating universe over the past four years, as well as key credit strengths and concerns as of the end of second-quarter 2013. The full report 'U.S. Telecom & Cable Stats Quarterly --Second-Quarter 2013' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Dave Peterson Senior Director +1-312-368-3177 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Mike Weaver Managing Director +1-312-368-3156 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.