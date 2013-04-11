Fitch Releases 4Q'12 U.S. Telecommunications & Cable Stats Quarterly Report

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 11 (Fitch) According to a new report issued today by Fitch Ratings, the U.S. Telecom and Cable sector's cash balances remained high during the fourth quarter at approximately $49 billion as strong debt issuance continued throughout 2012. The elevated debt issuances resulted in leverage increasing year over year to 2.46x from 2.42x. Available committed facilities for borrowing declined 773 bps from last quarter to 86.6%. However, overall liquidity remains strong as debt totaling $17.2 and $24.1 billion matures in 2013 and 2014, respectively. After an active year, commitments to return capital to shareholders are expected to continue full force into 2013. Companies including Comcast and Time Warner Cable announced increased dividends and continuing share repurchase programs for the upcoming year. For AT&T, the requirements associated with the continuation of share repurchases, combined with spectrum acquisitions, will require borrowing over the course of the year as these needs are expected to exceed free cash flow in 2013. Capital intensity reached its highest level of the year at 14.1% during the fourth quarter. However, the rate has been in decline since reaching 15.2% in first-quarter 2011. Fitch expects capital intensity to continue its retreat in 2013 towards the lower end of the industry's typical range of 13.5%-14%. The full report 'Telecommunications & Cable Stats Quarterly -- Fourth-Quarter 2012' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Dave Peterson Senior Director +1-312-368-3177 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Mike Weaver Managing Director +1-312-368-3156 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research U.S. Telecom and Cable Stats Quarterly -- Fourth-Quarter 2012 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.