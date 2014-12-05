Fitch Releases Global Corporate Ratings Analytics Report

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Global Corporate Ratings Analytics Quarterly here NEW YORK, December 05 (Fitch) Global corporate finance ratings downgrade to upgrade rate in third quarter-2014 (3Q'14) was a moderate 1.1 to 1, according to Fitch Ratings in a new report. The share of issuers downgraded declined to 2% from the prior quarter's 2.2%, while upgrades also retreated to 1.8% from 2.4%. The relative calm during 3Q'14 propelled 2014's cumulative downgrade rate to 7% and upgrades to 6.1% for a stability rate of 86.9%. Fitch's global corporate issuer default rate remained low and below average at 0.39% through September, compared with a 2013 rate of 0.51%. All issuers defaulting through 3Q'14 carried a speculative-grade rating at the beginning of the year, resulting in a Fitch global speculative-grade default rate of 1.23%. Developed and emerging market rating activity trends have parted ways over the course of 2014. Emerging market downgrades topped upgrades by a margin of 2 to 1 through 3Q'14, while the rate fell to a mildly positive 0.8 to 1 across developed market issuers. The mix of global corporate Negative and Positive Outlooks held steady at the end of September, 12% and 6%, respectively. The share of financial institution Negative Outlooks ? 15% ? remained higher than industrials at 9%. Industrials assigned a Positive Outlook (6%) compared with financial institutions (7%). For a full review of global rating analytics by region and industry through 3Q'14, see Fitch's report, 'Fitch Global Corporate Ratings Analytics Quarterly,' published today and available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under Credit Market Research or by clicking on the above link. Contact: Charlotte Needham Senior Director +1-212-908-0794 Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY, 10004 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.