Fitch Releases Report on U.S. Title Industry 2012 GAAP Financial Results

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today has released a Special Report reviewing U.S. Title Insurance Industry 2012 performance entitled 'Title Insurance Industry 2012 GAAP Financial Results'. GAAP profitability for the title insurance industry improved significantly in 2012. 'The five publicly traded title insurers, which account for approximately 90% of total industry revenue, last achieved this level of profitability in 2005 when operating revenues were nearly 17% higher than current levels,' said Gerry Glombicki, Director at Fitch Ratings and Title Insurance Sector Head. Several factors contributed to the solid results including continued strong refinance activity, an improving purchase origination market, increased and accelerated commercial volume, and increasing home prices in most major markets. In addition, title insurers have maintained a lean cost structure for several years. However, significant economic uncertainty remains around several major macroeconomic factors such as inflation, employment, taxes, sovereign debt levels, and U.S. monetary and fiscal policies. Fitch anticipates flat premium levels and stable profit margins, as expense management will continue as a prevailing theme for companies in 2013. The report 'Title Insurance Industry 2012 GAAP Financial Results' dated March 8, 2013, is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and 'Special Reports'. Contact: Gerry B. Glombicki, CPA Director +1-312-606-2354 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Dafina M. Dunmore, CFA Director +1-312-368-3136 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Title Insurance Industry 2012 GAAP Financial Results here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.