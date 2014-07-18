Fitch Removes Hillshire's Ratings from Watch Evolving and Upgrades to 'BBB/F2'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has removed The Hillshire Brands Co.'s (Hillshire; NYSE: HSH) ratings from Rating Watch Evolving and upgraded the ratings following Hillshire's July 2, 2014 definitive agreement to be acquired by Tyson Foods, Inc. (Tyson; NYSE: TSN) for $63 per share in cash or $8.6 billion, including net debt and preliminary financing details. Hillshire's ratings are upgraded as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BB'; --Senior unsecured notes to 'BBB' from 'BB'; --Bank credit facility to 'BBB' from 'BB'; --Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'B'; --Commercial paper to 'F2' from 'B'. The Ratings Outlook is Stable. At March 29, 2014, Hillshire had $942 million of total debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS: Upgraded Due to Pending Buyout by Tyson The upgrade reflects Fitch's view that there is a high probability that Tyson's acquisition of Hillshire will be completed, Tyson's solid credit profile, the expectation of strong operational and strategic ties between the two entities, and Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage criteria. Fitch currently rates Tyson 'BBB/F2' with a Stable Outlook. The Boards of Directors for both companies have unanimously approved the transaction, which is expected to close by Sept. 27, 2014, the last day of Tyson's fiscal year. The buyout represents a 69% premium over Hillshire's stock price on May 9, the day prior to Hillshire's agreement to acquire Pinnacle Foods Inc. (Pinnacle; NYSE: PF), which was later terminated. The transaction value includes a $163 million payment Tyson will pay Pinnacle for the termination of Pinnacle's merger agreement with Hillshire. Pursuant to the definitive agreement, HMB Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of Tyson, commenced a tender offer for 100% of the outstanding shares of Hillshire's common stock on July 16 with closing of the tender offer subject to standard regulatory conditions being met. Credit Measures: Hillshire's total debt-to-EBITDA was 1.7x, EBITDA-to-interest expense was 10.9x, funds from operations (FFO) interest coverage was 7.1x and free cash flow (FCF) was $96 million for the latest 12 month (LTM) period ended March 29, 2014. Tyson's total debt-to-EBITDA was 0.9x, EBITDA-to-interest expense was 16.3x, FFO interest coverage was 12.2x and FCF was $704 million for the LTM period ended March 29,2014. Tyson's pro forma leverage will be approximately 3.1x and Fitch estimates that FCF could average $800 million annually for the combined entity. Debt Structure: Hillshire is expected to become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tyson. Hillshire's debt, consisting mainly of $400 million 2.75% 2015 notes, $278 million 4.1% 2020 notes and $152 million 6.125% 2032 notes, is likely to remain at the Hillshire corporate level. The company also has $102 million of current maturities which primarily consist of zero coupon notes due in 2014. Terms for all bonds, except those due in 2032, include a provision for both a change of control and downgrades to non-investment grade by three rating agencies, which is not anticipated. Hillshire is likely to become a material subsidiary of Tyson, as defined by Tyson's debt agreements, and terms of Tyson's debt include cross-default language to material subsidiaries. An event of default would occur for Tyson's term loans, which would become due immediately, if Hillshire fails to perform on its obligations. Liquidity: At March 29, 2014, Hillshire had $219 million of cash, $170 million of short-term investments, and $747 million of availability, excluding $3 million of letters of credit, under its $750 million revolving credit facility expiring June 2017. Hillshire's quarter-end liquidity does not reflect $165 million of cash to finance its recent acquisition of Van's Natural Foods which closed in May 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: --Any upgrade will be predicated on Tyson's ratings, given Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage criteria. --Due to Tyson's increase in leverage to finance the acquisition a positive rating action is not likely to occur during the next 18 months. It is Fitch's expectation that Tyson's leverage will decline to the 2.0x-2.5x range within 18-24 months of the transaction close. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --Hillshire's ratings are not likely to be downgraded in the near-to-intermediate term, given Fitch's 'BBB/F2' rating on Tyson. --Although not currently anticipated, ratings could be negatively affected by a downgrade in Tyson's ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA Director +1-312-368-3195 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Judi M. Rossetti, CPA/CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2077 Committee Chairperson John Culver Senior Director +1-312-368-3216 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage' (May 2014); --Fitch Rates Tyson's $2.5 billion Term Loans 'BBB' (July 2014); --Fitch: Hillshire's Ratings and Evolving Watch Currently Unaffected by Conclusion of Bidding (June 2014); --Fitch Revises Hillshire's Ratings to Watch Evolving After Takeover Bids (May 2014); --Fitch Downgrades Hillshire to 'BB' on Acquisition Announcement; Places Ratings on Negative Watch (May 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.