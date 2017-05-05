(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO/CARACAS, May 05 (Fitch) Healthcare "repeal and replace"
could increase
divergence between U.S. health insurers' operating strategies
and lead to wider
variation in financial results across the sector, as insurers in
different
states could be operating under different rules, Fitch Ratings
says.
The American Health Care Act (AHCA), approved yesterday by the
House of
Representatives, would allow states to enact waivers removing
certain
constraints on insurers. We expect insurers in states that
obtain waivers will
have more flexibility in underwriting and product design than
they have under
the Affordable Care Act (ACA). This enhanced flexibility is
likely to generate
more variability among individual insurers' financial results,
product offerings
and marketing strategies.
Waivers could exempt insurers from providing certain health
benefits required
under the ACA, and allow them to charge older customers higher
premiums than
those implied by the ACA's 3:1 ratio, which limits premiums to
three times those
for younger, healthier customers. States could also apply for a
waiver allowing
higher premiums for customers with pre-existing health
conditions, provided they
established mechanisms such as high-risk pools to help cover
people with
serious, expensive health problems.
The AHCA changes are focused on the individual and Medicaid
markets rather than
the group insurance market for employers. Individual and
Medicaid business
represents fairly small proportions of membership and revenues
for most of the
health insurers we rate.
The AHCA would also: eliminate tax penalties for individuals who
do not purchase
health insurance ("individual mandate"); replace premium
subsidies with a system
of tax credits; allow for impositions of premium penalties for
those who let
coverage lapse; remove a number of taxes applied to a range of
medical-related
industries; and cut back on Medicaid expansion, including
movement to federal
funding under a fixed, block-grant approach.
We believe the removal of the individual mandate could result in
fewer healthy
individuals participating in the private health insurance
market, which would
increase underwriting risk for health insurers. However, other
parts of the
legislation, such as premium penalties for coverage gaps and
moving a portion of
the least healthy individuals into high-risk state pools, could
act as an
offset. If the legislation reduces participation in the
individual market,
health insurers that have relied on ACA exchange-based products
for growth and
invested heavily in these products could be adversely affected.
Changes to Medicaid funding to rely more on per capita and
block-grant funding
are likely to put pressure on state budgets and adversely affect
Medicaid-focused insurers. However, these adverse effects might
be mitigated by
states' desire for budget certainty, leading them to expand
risk-sharing with
private insurers as a part of managed Medicaid programmes.
The AHCA is set to replace the ACA but could face significant
revisions in the
Senate before it becomes law. Any such changes would then need
to pass a joint
House-Senate conference committee, before being signed into law
by the
President. Fitch's fundamental outlook for the health insurance
sector is
negative, partly reflecting the regulatory uncertainty that has
surrounded the
sector since the November 2016 elections.
Contact:
Mark Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
Insurance
+1-312-368-2085
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
David Prowse
Senior Analyst
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001