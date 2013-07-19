Fitch: Reserve Release Helps Boost Capital One's 2Q13 Earnings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes Capital One Financial's (COF) solid 2Q'13 earnings performance benefited from a sizable reserve release in the quarter, though core earnings remained good. COF's Fitch calculated return on average assets (ROA) was 1.50%, 27 basis points of which are attributable to the $199 million reserve release. Excluding this, the Fitch calculated ROA would have been 1.23%, which is still good, but lower than headline number suggests. COF's pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) was essentially flat from the sequential quarter, but up substantially from the year ago quarter. The company's net interest income (NII) remained relatively steady from the sequential quarter, but non-interest income increased by 10.6% due to higher interchange fees driven by increased purchase volumes. The year-over-year growth in COF's revenue was due to higher interest income from improved loan yields, partially as a result of a mix shift in higher yielding private-label loans, lower interest expense, as well as higher interchange revenue boosting non-interest income. COF's 2Q'13 earnings also benefited from lower provision expense on the quarter, as the provision expense declined to $762 million, down from $885 million in the sequential quarter and $1.67 billion in the year-ago quarter. This was likely largely due to continued strong credit quality. Thirty-day-plus delinquencies and net charge-off rates (NCOs) on an aggregate basis continue to remain near cyclical lows, and this is particularly true in cards, which is COF's biggest lending product. Expenses remained relatively steady from the sequential quarter and modestly down from the year-ago quarter, which is in large part due to fewer acquisition and integration costs given that COF has been integrating both the ING Direct business as well as the private-label credit card business previously owned by HSBC. Total loans were down modestly, as a moderate decline in cards and an expected decline in home loans with the run-off of COF's acquired portfolio was offset by some growth in commercial loans and continued growth in auto loans. Fitch continues to believe that meaningful core earnings expansion for COF will be predicated on future loan growth - particularly in cards - as the benefit from reserve releases will begin to wane over a medium-term time horizon. Fitch notes that COF's capital position remains good with the company's Tier 1 common ratio ticked up to 12.1% at June 30, 2013 from 11.8% at March 31 2013. Additionally, under the Basel 3 framework, COF estimates its Tier 1 common ratio to be above its assumed target of 8% at 8.5% as of June 30, 2013. Including the impact of accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) on this ratio would reduce it to approximately 8.3% as of the end of 2Q'13. Given the company's good capital ratios, its strong capital generation, and still relatively modest loan growth, Fitch believes COF may begin to look to return capital to shareholders via share buybacks over a near-to-medium-term time horizon. Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Director 70 W. Madison Street Fitch Ratings, Inc. Chicago, IL 60602 +1-312-368-5472 Meghan Neenan, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-1221 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.