RPT-Fitch Revises 7 Indian State-Owned Enterprises' Outlook to Stable

June 13 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on the Long-Term (LT) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of seven Indian state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the ratings. The Outlook change follows Fitch’s revision of the Outlook on India’s LT Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs to Stable from Negative (see rating action commentary dated 12 June 2013). This is because the IDRs of these seven SOEs are either aligned with the sovereign’s or their stand-alone credit profiles are currently at, or constrained by, the sovereign’s IDRs as per Fitch’s Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (PSL) methodology.

Key Rating Drivers

The ratings of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) are equalised with those of the sovereign; their stand-alone profiles are weaker than their ‘BBB-’ ratings. The stand-alone ratings of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), NTPC Limited (NTPC), NHPC Limited (NHPC), GAIL India Limited (GAIL), and Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) are currently assessed at or higher than India’s IDR of ‘BBB-'; hence their IDRs are at or constrained by the sovereign’s ratings.

A full list of ratings is provided below:

GAIL: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

IOC: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at ‘BBB-'; Outlook on the IDR revised to Stable from Negative

BPCL: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at ‘BBB-'; Outlook on the IDR revised to Stable from Negative

PGCIL: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at ‘BBB-'; Outlook on the IDR revised to Stable from Negative

NTPC: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR and senior unsecured rating affirmed at ‘BBB-'; Outlook on the IDR revised to Stable from Negative

NHPC: Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at ‘BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

SAIL: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at ‘BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

Rating Sensitivities

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action

-A negative rating action on the sovereign rating will affect ratings of all seven issuers as their ratings are either aligned with or constrained by the sovereign‘s.

-IOC’s and BPCL’s ratings will be negatively affected from weakening linkages with the state

- SAIL currently has weak headroom within its stand-alone rating of ‘BBB-'; its stand-alone rating may be downgraded by a notch if its financial leverage (as measured by net debt/ EBITDA) is sustained above 2.5x and by two notches if leverage is above 3.5x. In the event SAIL’s stand-alone rating is downgraded below the sovereign rating, Fitch will provide a single-notch uplift on its stand-alone rating to arrive at the IDR as per Fitch’s PSL methodology. Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action

-Positive rating action on the sovereign rating. However, for IOC, BPCL, SAIL and NHPC, any positive rating action following any positive rating change on the sovereign rating is contingent upon maintaining the current linkages with the state as per Fitch’s Parent-Subsidiary linkage methodology