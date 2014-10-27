Fitch Revises Aegon Bank's Outlook to Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised AEGON Bank N.V.'s (Aegon Bank) Outlook to Stable from Negative. Its Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) have been affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2' respectively. Its Support Rating is affirmed at '1'. The revision of the Outlook on Aegon Bank mirrors that on its parent Aegon N.V. (Aegon; A/Stable) ('Fitch Revises Aegon's Outlook to Stable; Affirms IDR at 'A'' available at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING Aegon Bank's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by potential support from Aegon, in case of need. Fitch views Aegon Bank as a strategically important subsidiary of Aegon given the strong synergies between Aegon Bank and Aegon's insurance activities in the Netherlands, a core market for the group. Through Aegon Bank the group can offer banking products to increase cross-selling and strengthen customer loyalty. We view the subsidiary as 'strategically important' but not 'core' to Aegon, and this is reflected in Aegon Bank's Long-term IDR being notched down once from Aegon's. The strategic importance of Aegon Bank is highlighted by its role within the group, and we believe that the parent has a high propensity to provide support as a default of its Dutch banking subsidiaries would result in material reputation risk, which would in our opinion far outweigh the financial cost of supporting the bank. The bank shares its parent's branding and represented a small 2% of the group's consolidated assets at end-2013. In addition, Aegon has a track record of providing support to Aegon Bank in case of need. Under Fitch's methodology, a Long-term IDR of 'A-' can be mapped to a Short-term IDR of 'F1' or 'F2', and where the Long-term IDR is support-driven and lower than the supporting entity's, the higher of the two possible Short-term IDRs will typically be assigned. However, Aegon Bank's Short-term IDR is the lower of the two possible Short-term IDRs, principally because we believe that as its parent is not a bank, the bank's liquidity is more dependent on its standalone management. The Short-term IDR also reflects funding from the European Central Bank and a less liquid balance sheet after the acquisition of a loan portfolio. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING Aegon Bank's ratings are sensitive to changes in our view of its strategic importance to its parent. Changes to the creditworthiness of the bank's parent would also trigger a change in in Aegon Bank's ratings. Contacts: Primary Analyst Philippe Lamaud Director +33 144 29 91 26 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau Secondary Analyst Eris Huang Analyst +44 20 3530 1493 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.