(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Andorra - Rating Action Report
LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on Andorra's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Positive from Stable.
The Long-Term IDR
is affirmed at 'BBB'. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-Term IDR
at 'F3' and the
Country Ceiling at 'A-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook on Andorra's rating reflects the
following key
rating drivers and their relative weights:
MEDIUM
Stronger-than-expected tax revenues in the second half of last
year have boosted
public finances. We estimate that the general government surplus
was 3.2% of GDP
in 2016, up from 1.9% in 2015. The government's 2017 budget
points to a central
government deficit of EUR25m, around 1% of GDP, but surpluses in
the local
government and social security sectors mean that at general
government level we
forecast a surplus of 2.5% of GDP this year and 2.3% in 2018.
The general government debt ratio was 40.5% of GDP at end-2016.
Debt dynamics
are driven by the central government balance, as local
government and social
security surpluses go towards accumulating assets. Our public
finance
projections are consistent with the government debt ratio
falling just below 40%
by 2018. Large liquid assets held by the social security fund
and state-owned
entities mean that Andorra has a large net asset position in the
public sector,
estimated at 82% of GDP at end-2015.
The Andorran banking sector has shown resilience against the
fallout of the
crisis that led to the liquidation of Banca Privada d'Andorra
(BPA), the
country's fourth-largest bank, in 2015. The Andorran authorities
are on track to
aligning regulation and information exchange with European and
international
standards by end-2017. From 1 January this year, the Andorran
authorities have
implemented regulations leading to automatic exchange of
information on
financial accounts between Andorra and the EU, and the exchange
of information
with other countries too, subject to parliamentary approval.
Also from the start
of the year, Andorran financial institutions and banks will
adopt International
Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for accounting purposes.
Andorra's 'BBB' rating also reflects the following key rating
drivers:
The country's wealth (per capita income is estimated to be
almost 4x the peer
median), strong public finances and political stability are
balanced by the
economy's small size, risks associated with a large banking
sector and poor data
quality.
Available economic data point to moderate growth in the Andorran
economy. Over
the first three quarters of 2016, real GDP growth was estimated
to be 1%, while
GDP in cash terms was 1.7% higher. This points to a slight
pick-up in growth
compared with 2015 (nominal GDP growth of 0.4%). Other
indicators also point to
strengthening economic activity. House prices stopped falling in
2016, with the
average price per square metre edging up 1.2% after declining
for seven out of
the previous eight years. Fitch expects the recent trends in
economic activity
to continue, resulting in a further pick-up in economic growth
this year and
next, with real GDP growth of 1.5% this year and 2% in 2018.
The average Viability Rating of Fitch-rated Andorran banks is
'bbb'. However,
the large size of the banking sector relative to the economy
(total banking
assets were around 7x nominal GDP at end-2015) represents a
contingent liability
for the sovereign. The lack of a credible lender-of-last-resort
in the Andorran
financial system increases banking sector risks. In the event of
a systemic
banking disruption, we would expect some banking sector
contingent liabilities
to materialise on the sovereign balance sheet. A further tail
risk is related to
an outstanding lawsuit brought by BPA's former owners. Potential
financial
damages in case of an adverse court judgement could be around
14% of GDP.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Andorra a score equivalent to a
rating of 'A-'
on the Long-Term IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the
SRM to arrive at
the final Long-Term, IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated
peers, as
follows:
- Macroeconomic factors: -1 notch, to reflect weak policy
coherence stemming
from a lack of a lender-of-last-resort in a small, euroised
economy with a very
large banking sector. Poor availability and frequency of
macroeconomic data
relative to peers also weigh on macroeconomic factors;
- Structural factors: -1 notch, to reflect the large banking
system that renders
the economy and the sovereign balance sheet vulnerable to the
impact of a
banking crisis.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term IDR.
Fitch's QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable or not fully reflected in the
SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to an upgrade
are:
-Reduced risk of contingent liabilities from the banking sector
materialising on
the sovereign balance sheet, for example through increased
foreign ownership,
improved regulation or strengthened credit fundamentals for
banks;
-Continued budget surpluses leading to improvements in the
government's
financial position;
-Successful economic diversification of the economy away from
reliance on
tourism and financial services;
- Improvements in data availability and frequency.
The Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch does not currently
anticipate
developments with a high likelihood of leading to a downgrade.
However, future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
-Sharp deterioration in creditworthiness of the large Andorran
banks, increasing
the risk of contingent liabilities crystallising on the
sovereign's balance
sheet or a large adverse impact on the real economy;
-Sharp deterioration in economic growth prospects, particularly
if it leads to
rising government indebtedness.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch has not included the potential costs of financial damages
from the lawsuit
brought by BPA's former owners against the government in its
public finances
projections.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Eugene Chiam
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1512
Committee Chairperson
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Data Adjustments
For Andorra, a number of data series that normally feed into our
credit analysis
are not available, including the international investment
position (IIP) and the
balance of payments (BoP). We have therefore made the following
adjustments:
-Current account plus foreign direct investment: assumed to be
0% of GDP (a
conservative assumption given Andorra's structural trade
surplus);
-External debt service: assumed to be the same as the 'BBB'
median estimate for
the three-year average centred on 2016 - 16.5% of current
account receipts;
-Share of foreign currency-denominated public debt assumed at
100% to reflect
the euroised economy;
-Private sector credit and broad money estimates are
unavailable; we have used
information from the consolidated balance sheets of Fitch-rated
banks as a
proxy;
-Gross external debt is estimated by assuming zero non-bank
private sector
external debt, and estimating aggregate banks' liabilities
towards non-residents
as a proxy for financial sector external debt. We conservatively
assume that
foreign assets are zero.
