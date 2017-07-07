(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Asahi
Mutual Life
Insurance Co.'s (Asahi Life) Outlook to Positive from Stable,
and affirmed its
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating and Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BB+' and 'BB', respectively. The agency simultaneously
affirmed Asahi
Life's USD350 million cumulative perpetual subordinated bonds,
with interest
deferral options issued in January 2017, at 'BB-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects the improvement in Asahi Life's
capitalisation and
leverage, as well as its resilient financial performance and
earnings backed by
steady growth in the profitable third (health) sector.
The company's financial leverage improved to 37% at end-March
2017 from 42% a
year earlier, due to its continued accumulation of core capital
and sustained
efforts in restructuring its debt. Fitch views financial
leverage as the main
reason for keeping Asahi Life's ratings in the 'BB' category.
However, we expect
financial leverage to continue to improve to below 35%, which is
the median for
the 'BBB' category, within the next 12 to 24 months.
Asahi Life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) also improved
to 743% at
end-March 2017 from 692% a year earlier, mainly because of
accumulated
capitalisation through an increase in its core capital and a
perpetual hybrid
debt issuance. Fitch expects the company to maintain or
strengthen its capital
adequacy through the company's stable underwriting results and
its continuous
efforts to accumulate core capital.
Nevertheless, the insurer's capital position remains weaker than
its peers,
which had an average SMR of more than 900%. In addition, Asahi
Life had a large
negative spread burden of JPY62 billion in the financial year
ended March 2017
(FYE17) (FYE16: JPY65 billion), which continues to offset gains
from
better-than-projected mortality and morbidity rates. Fitch
expects the insurer's
negative spread burden to continue to shrink over the medium
term along with
declining average guaranteed yields.
Asahi Life's underwriting business has been stable due to an
effective focus on
the third sector. The core profit margin remained adequate at 6%
in FYE17. The
segment's annual premiums of in-force policies increased by 8%
yoy in FYE17,
which is stronger than most of its peers, due partly to
effective sales
promotion via alternative distribution channels. Fitch believes
its efforts in
marketing third-sector products through alternative distribution
channels, such
as telephone marketing, are likely to further sustain the
segment's strength.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Further strengthening of capitalisation and a decline in
financial leverage to
below 35% on a sustained basis may result in an upgrade.
Sustainable growth in
the third-sector business while maintaining profitability would
also be regarded
as positive.
A rating downgrade may arise from major erosion of
capitalisation, financial
leverage above 45%, and a significant deterioration in
profitability, such as
core profit margin falling below 5%, on a sustained basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
