FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Revises AVTODOR & Post of Russia's Outlooks to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB'
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 24, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Revises AVTODOR & Post of Russia's Outlooks to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 24 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has revised Russian Highways State Company - AVTODOR and Post of Russia’s Outlooks to Negative from Stable and affirmed their Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at ‘BBB’. A full list of rating actions is below.

Fitch has also affirmed AVTODOR and Post of Russia’s senior unsecured domestic bonds, as listed below.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating actions follow the revision of the Outlook on Russia’s sovereign Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to Negative from Stable and affirmation of the IDRs at ‘BBB’ (see ‘Fitch Revises Russia’s Outlook to Negative; Affirms at ‘BBB’ dated 20 March 2014 at www.fitchratings.com).

AVTODOR and Post of Russia’s ratings are equalised with those of their sponsor, Russian Federation. Fitch uses its public-sector entities (PSE) rating criteria and views AVTODOR and Post of Russia as dependent PSEs.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The ratings of AVTODOR and Post of Russia are equalised with the sovereign’s ratings so any rating action on the Russian Federation will be mirrored in the ratings of the two companies. Weakening of the companies’ links with the state could also lead to negative rating action.

The rating actions are as follows:

AVTODOR

Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at ‘BBB’; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at ‘BBB’; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

National Long-term rating affirmed at ‘AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at ‘F3’

One outstanding senior unsecured domestic bond (ISIN RU000A0JRYJ0): Long-Term local currency rating affirmed at ‘BBB’ and National Long-Term rating at ‘AAA(rus)'. The notes benefit from a guarantee from the Russian Federation on the principal.

Post of Russia

Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at ‘BBB’; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at ‘BBB’; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

National Long-term rating affirmed at ‘AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at ‘F3’

Four outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds (ISIN RU000A0JRD47, RU000A0JT8N3, RU000A0JT8T0, and RU000A0JT8R4): Long-Term local currency rating affirmed at ‘BBB’ and National Long-Term rating at ‘AAA(rus)'.

A credit analysis on AVTODOR and Post of Russia is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.