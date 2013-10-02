Fitch Revises Bank of Valletta's SRF to 'BBB-' Following Sovereign Downgrade

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Bank of Valletta's (BOV) Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' following the downgrade of Malta's Sovereign Long-term Issuer-Default Rating (IDR) to 'A'/Stable on 20 September 2013 (see "Fitch Downgrades Malta to 'A' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable" at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch has affirmed BOV's Support Rating (SR) at '2'. The banks' IDRs and Viability Rating (VR) are unaffected by this rating action and remain sensitive to the factors described in previous rating action commentaries (see "Fitch Affirms Bank of Valletta at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable", dated 8 February 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS -SRF AND SR The revision of the bank's SRF follows the downgrade of Malta's sovereign IDR and reflects Fitch's view of the authorities' reduced ability to support BOV, in case of need. The four-notch differential between Malta's sovereign IDR and BOV's SRF remains unchanged as a result of this rating action. BOV's SR of '2' continues to reflect the still high likelihood of state support given the bank's size and systemic importance, with a deposit market share of over 46%. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SRF AND SR The SRF and SR are sensitive to changes in Fitch's view of support propensity and/or ability of the government to provide support. For example, a further downgrade of Malta's sovereign rating would likely result in a downgrade of SRF, as it would indicate a decline in the authorities' ability to provide support. Fitch has outlined its approach to addressing the topic of support in its bank ratings in light of the evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide (see "Fitch Outlines Approach for Addressing Support in Bank Ratings", dated 11 September 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). BOV's SRF and SR would come under downward pressure if Fitch concluded that support had weakened or that senior level support for a failed bank is possible but can no longer be relied upon. If Fitch considered that support had declined, factors that it would consider in its assessment of the degree of support it would continue to factor into the ratings would include the amount and nature of any government ownership in BOV, as Fitch believes that states are likely to want to protect the value of their investment, at least up to a point. Contact: Primary Analyst Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 225 Fitch Italia S.p.A. V.lo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Manuela Banfi Associate Director +39 02 87 90 87 202 Committee Chairperson Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Ratings Criteria' dated 15 August 2012 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.