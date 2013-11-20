FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch revises BBVA Taipei branch's outlook to stable; affirms 'AA-(twn)'
November 20, 2013 / 9:17 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch revises BBVA Taipei branch's outlook to stable; affirms 'AA-(twn)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 20 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A., Taipei Branch’s (BBVA Taipei) National Long-Term Rating to Stable from Negative and affirmed the rating at ‘AA-(twn)'. It has also affirmed the National Short-Term Rating at ‘F1+(twn)'.

Rating Action Rationale

The bank’s ratings and Outlook remain tied to those of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA, BBB+/Stable). The rating action follows Fitch’s rating action on BBVA (see ‘Fitch Affirms 8 Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Review’ dated 8 November 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).

Key Rating Drivers

The ratings and Outlook of BBVA Taipei capture its legal status as a branch and part of BBVA, as well as the highly integrated nature of their operations. Under Taiwanese regulations, the head office has a legal obligation to support any liquidity needs that a branch is not able to cover on its own as well as to meet the regulatory minimum capital requirement.

Rating Sensitivities

Any rating action on BBVA could trigger a similar rating action on BBVA Taipei’s ratings.

BBVA Taipei was converted to a branch in 2012 and currently has a small asset pool. BBVA views Taiwan as a strategically important market and branch conversion is part of the bank’s expansion plans in Asia.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
