Fitch Revises Bulgaria's Outlook to Positive; Affirms IDR at 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Bulgaria - Rating Action Report here LONDON, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Bulgaria's Outlook to Positive from Stable while affirming the sovereign's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The issue ratings on Bulgaria's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'BBB+'. The Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'F3'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects the following key rating drivers and their relative weights:- High -Bulgaria's external metrics have improved markedly. A prolonged and steady deleveraging and positive current account trends helped Bulgaria turn into a small net external creditor to the tune of 1.6% of GDP in 2016. This compares with the 0.5% of GDP median net debtor position of its 'BBB' peers, and demonstrates a strong adjustment from a peak net debtor position of 45.2% in 2009. -In 2016, Bulgaria recorded a current account surplus of 4.2% of GDP, outperforming the median 1.5% deficit of its 'BBB' peers, and above the five-year average of 0.9% of GDP. Gains in export performance and competiveness are set to underpin current account surpluses forecast by Fitch at an average of 3% for 2017-2019. The improvement in external finances is bolstered by foreign reserves covering 8.7 months of current external receipts (BBB median 6.6 months), which provide strong support to Bulgaria's long-standing and credible currency board regime. Medium -Bulgaria's public finances compare favourably with 'BBB' peers. Fitch forecasts a fiscal deficit of 0.6% of GDP in 2017, well below the projected 'BBB' median (2.4% of GDP). Fitch expects public debt will decline to 26.7% of GDP in 2017, below rated peers (40.9% of GDP), due to the repayment of a pre-financed bond. Public debt sustainability is supported by a low share of interest payments to revenue (2.3%, 2016) and a long average residual debt maturity. -GDP growth has strengthened. After average growth of 1% over 2010-14, real GDP accelerated to 3.5% in 2015-16. Fitch forecasts Bulgaria's economy to grow 3% in 2017-18, in line with the five-year median growth of its 'BBB' peers. Risks to the growth outlook are balanced and highly dependent on both private and public sector investment activity. Higher growth can come from higher-than-forecast public expenditure of EU structural funds and/or a sustained resumption of credit growth. An underperformance of both factors would risk lower economic growth. -Fitch views the domestic banking sector as a lower probability of risk as a contingent liability on the sovereign's balance sheet, following the results of a sector-wide asset quality review (AQR) published in August 2016. However, shortcomings have been identified in the latest published IMF Financial Sector Assessment (FSAP), which called for a strengthening of supervision and governance, a more robust financial safety net for times of crisis management, as well as a resolution of the high level of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the sector. Bulgaria's 'BBB-' IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:- -The appointment of a new government in early May offers economic and fiscal policy continuity. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov of the centre-right GERB party with its junior coalition partner nationalists United Patriots replaces the former GERB-Reformist Bloc cabinet, and will have the task of preparing Bulgaria for its EU Presidency in 2H18. A history of unstable governments means the stability of a GERB-United Patriots coalition is not guaranteed. While there is broad-based political commitment towards pro-EU policies, a changeable political environment can disrupt effective policy-setting - the latest example being related to changes in budgetary measures. World Bank governance indicators are in line with the peer median. -Bulgaria's GDP per capita is below the median level of 'BBB' peers and higher rated sovereigns. Progress in income convergence will depend on how effective authorities push ahead structural reform, where labour market rigidities remain a key challenge against worsening demographics. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Bulgaria a score equivalent to a rating of 'BBB' on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: -Macroeconomics: -1 notch, to reflect Fitch's view that sustained and higher potential growth is limited by lack of progress on reforms to address the economy's structural bottlenecks. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year-centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a the Long-Term Foreign Currency FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main factors that could, individually or collectively, could lead to an upgrade are: -Stronger potential GDP growth and progressive convergence towards peer income levels; -Higher economic growth without the re-emergence of external imbalances; -Fiscal stability supporting the sustainability of public debt. The Rating Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a negative rating change. However, future developments that could individually, or collectively, result in the Outlook being revised to Stable include: -Larger fiscal deficits that result in a rapid deterioration of the public debt trajectory; -Materialisation of contingent liabilities on the sovereign's balance sheet; for example, from state-owned enterprises. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes the Bulgarian authorities will maintain continuity in economic and fiscal policy. The global economy performs in line with Fitch's Global Economic Outlook. Contact: Primary Analyst Kit Ling Yeung Associate Director +44 20 3530 1527 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Paul Gamble Senior Director +44 20 3530 1623 Committee Chairperson Michele Napolitano Senior Director +44 20 3530 1882 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001