RPT-Fitch revises Cableuropa's outlook to stable; affirms at 'B'

March 22 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Cableuropa S.A.’s (Cableuropa) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Positive and affirmed the Long-term IDR and Short-term IDR at ‘B’. All instrument ratings are also affirmed and listed at the end of this release. The revision of the Outlook reflects Fitch’s view of the difficult market conditions that Cableuropa faces in 2013. These include an intensifying competitive environment, austerity measures that directly affect the company’s cash flow in terms of tax and negative working capital flows, and the obvious impact the economy and high unemployment rates are having on communications spending. The changing revenue mix, where a decline in high margin residential revenues has been replaced by strong growth in wholesale revenues, is expected to stabilise in 2013. However, this will continue to have a detrimental effect on margins, which together with higher interest costs following the 2012 debt refinancing and austerity driven tax impositions, will pressure funds from operations (FFO) and in Fitch’s forecast is likely to result in FFO net adjusted leverage trending moderately higher in 2013 KEY RATING DRIVERS Increased Competition Telefonica launched an aggressively priced quad-play product in October 2012. This has gained traction and prompted Vodafone and Orange to agree to co-invest in the rollout of their own fibre. The reduced prices and the increased availability of quad-play and fibre all point to the potential for a fundamental shift in the Spanish competitive landscape. Given the limited visibility over the effects or degree of such a shift, a positive rating action seems unlikely over the next 12 months. Difficult Economic Conditions Consumers’ disposable income in Spain remains under severe pressure. This is affecting their spend on telecoms services. While Cableuropa’s cash flow profile has so far held up relatively well, Fitch is concerned that economic weakness will continue and put downward pressure on the company’s cash flow profile. Given its performance over the past few years, economic conditions on their own are unlikely to dramatically change the company’s credit profile. However, when viewed in tandem with increased competition, and ongoing austerity, there is potential for a more meaningful impact on Cableuropa’s credit profile. Increased Taxes In the past six months, the Spanish government has increased VAT and made material changes to interest deductibility and the treatment of losses carried forward resulting in the imposition of significant and previously unforeseen corporate taxes. These changes are expected to pressure cash flow performance in 2013. Strong Financial Metrics for the Rating Cableropa’s financial metrics are currently in line with a number of higher rated cable peers. The ‘B’ rating takes into account the economic environment, including very high rates of unemployment, austerity-driven tax measures and the unfolding competitive environment. Concern remains that the combination of these effects will pressure cash flows and lead to negative trends in financial metrics through 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: - FFO net leverage below 5.0x (correlating to around 4.5x net debt EBITDA) and the generation of a high-single digit FCF margin could lead to an upgrade. Fitch will also monitor Cableuropa’s ability to manage any increase in competitive dynamics over the coming years. Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - An increase in FFO adjusted net leverage above 5.5x, together with a substantial weakening of the company’s cash flow generation ability, could lead to a downgrade. The following instruments have had their ratings affirmed: Cableuropa senior secured bank: ‘BB-'/‘RR2’ Nara Cable Funding senior secured bonds: ‘BB-'/‘RR2’ Nara Cable Funding II senior secured bonds: ‘BB-'/‘RR2’ ONO Finance II plc unsecured notes: ‘CCC+'/‘RR6’