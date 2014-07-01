Fitch Revises CaixaBank's Outlook to Positive; Affirms IDR at 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Spain-based CaixaBank, S.A.'s Outlook to Positive from Negative. Its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) has been affirmed at 'BBB', Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb' and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed CaixaBank's Support Rating (SR) of '2' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BBB'. Fitch has also revised Fundacion Bancaria Caixa d'Estalvis i Pensions de Barcelona, "la Caixa" (formerly, Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona; La Caixa) Outlook to Positive from Negative, while affirming its ratings at Long-term IDR 'BBB-' and VR 'bbb-'. La Caixa acts as CaixaBank's holding company. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action comment. The Outlook revision reflects potential further improvements to asset quality as the bank continues to reduce non-performing loans (NPL) and real estate-related problem assets. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS AND VR CaixaBank's IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by its standalone credit fundamentals as expressed by its VR. The bank's VR primarily reflects weak, albeit improving, asset quality and strengthening capitalisation, which should be sustained by improving profitability. The VR also reflects the bank's leading retail franchise in Spain, which provides it with robust customer funding and liquidity. CaixaBank has seen a gradual decline in its NPLs from their peak in mid-2013. We expect NPLs to trend further downwards in 2014 as the Spanish economy slowly recovers, and this downwards trend should be helped by the bank's record in recovering arrears. At end-1Q14, CaixaBank's NPL ratio stood at 11.6% (14.3%, including foreclosures) with a coverage of 60%. We consider this coverage adequate as the bulk of NPLs are backed by mortgage collateral. Asset quality should further be helped by the bank's efforts to reduce its risk appetite, mainly through a gradual reduction in its exposure to real estate developers, although this still represents almost 15% of gross loans and foreclosures. The bank also has restructured substandard loans that are not included in NPLs, and a reduction of this portfolio would further strengthen asset quality. CaixaBank's capitalisation has strengthened, following the reduction of the bank's balance sheet size, the conversion of mandatory convertibles, and some earnings retention. In addition, capital has benefited from an amendment of Spanish corporate tax legislation that has led to lower deductions for deferred tax assets, and from the regulatory treatment of CaixaBank as a financial conglomerate. CaixaBank's end-1Q14 Fitch core capital/risk-weighted assets ratio was good at an estimated 12.6%, but still remains at risk from unreserved NPLs. Earnings in 2013 were affected by one-off items and Fitch expects profitability to improve in 2014, largely due to lower funding costs. In addition, the bank expects to achieve planned cost synergies that, together with a gradual decline in loan impairment charges, should improve internal capital generation. CaixaBank's diversified funding structure and sound liquidity is reflected in its VR. Strong de-leveraging, which should continue in 2014, albeit at a slower pace, and an increased deposit franchise have roughly closed the gap between loans and deposits. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATINGS AND VR The bank's IDRs are sensitive to the same key rating factors of the VR. The Positive Outlook indicates upside potential for CaixaBank's VR and, consequently, the Long-term IDR. The bank's VR may be upgraded if the bank manages to further reduce problem assets, continuing the trend seen in the last two quarters. Any upgrade would be contingent on capitalisation remaining sound. Upward momentum for the ratings could also result from an improvement of operating profitability, including pre-impairment operating profit. Downward pressure on the VR, which we do not expect in the short-term, could arise from deteriorated asset quality and weaker profitability. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR CaixaBank's SR of '2' and SRF of 'BBB' take into account Fitch's expectation of a high probability of state support to the bank, if required. This is due to CaixaBank's systemic importance in Spain, with a national market share of deposits of close to 15%. The SR and SRF are sensitive to a weakening of Fitch's assumptions around Spain's ability and willingness to provide timely support to banks. Of these, the greatest sensitivity is to progress made in the implementation of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and Single Resolution Mechanism, which will result in a downgrade of the SR to '5' and a revision of the SRF to 'No Floor', most likely in late 2014 or 1H15. Timing will be influenced by progress made on bank resolution legislation. KEY RATING DRIVERS - LA CAIXA'S IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VR La Caixa is the holding company with a 60.5% stake in CaixaBank, its main operating subsidiary. La Caixa's IDRs and VR are linked to CaixaBank's. La Caixa is rated one notch below CaixaBank to reflect a planned dilution of the stake to 55.9%, following the conversions of exchangeable bond issues of La Caixa. The notching also reflects double-leverage, which remains somewhat high at about 125%. On 16 June 2014 La Caixa was converted into a banking foundation, in compliance with the 27 December 2013 law on savings banks and banking foundations and no longer holds a banking license. This is part of the reorganisation of the group announced by La Caixa's board of directors on 10 April 2014 and approved by its General Assembly on 22 May 2014 (see "Fitch Affirms La Caixa at 'BBB-' On Announcement of Reorganisation Plans" published 14 April, 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). In assessing La Caixa's debt-servicing ability, Fitch considers cash flows from CaixaBank, and cash flows from its wholly-owned Criteria CaixaHolding S.A.U's stakes of 34.5% in Gas Natural SDG, S.A. (BBB+/Stable) and 19.2% in Abertis Infraestructuras, S.A. (BBB+/Negative). These investments have provided fairly stable dividends to Criteria. Moreover, Criteria has a stock of less liquid equity holdings and legacy real estate assets. RATING SENSITIVITIES - LA CAIXA'S IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND VR La Caixa's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are primarily sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change to CaixaBank's IDRs. A higher double-leverage ratio and/or a weakening of its ability to service debt would also affect La Caixa's ratings, although Fitch sees the latter as fairly unlikely in the foreseeable future. Upon completion of the reorganisation, La Caixa's IDRs and debt ratings will be withdrawn, and Fitch may assign ratings to Criteria, which will potentially be at the same level as La Caixa for the reasons noted in the above referenced rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - LA CAIXA'S SR AND SRF La Caixa's SR of '5' and SRF of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's belief that support cannot be relied upon as it is a holding company, rather than a deposit-taker. Upon completion of the group's reorganisation, these ratings will be withdrawn. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and hybrid capital instruments issued by CaixaBank and La Caixa are all notched down from their VRs, in accordance with Fitch's assessment of non-performance and relative loss severity risks, reflecting below-average loss severity for this type of debt. The debt ratings are sensitive to changes in CaixaBank's VR. Subordinated debt of La Caixa will be transferred to Criteria following the completion of the reorganisation. The rating actions are as follows: CaixaBank: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Positive from Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Lower tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' Upper tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB' Preferred stock: affirmed at 'B+' La Caixa: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Positive from Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB-' State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Josep Colomer Director +34 93 323 8416 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Secondary Analyst Cristina Torrella Senior Director +34 93 323 8405 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 203 530 1012 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.