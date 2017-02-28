(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Recovery Rating on China Fishery Group Limited's senior unsecured rating and the rating on the USD300m senior notes issued by its financing vehicle CFG Investment S.A.C. to 'RR5' from 'RR4'. The senior unsecured rating and rating on the notes are affirmed at 'C' and China Fishery's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) has been affirmed at 'D'. The revision of the Recovery Rating reflects a lower valuation assumption for the Peruvian fishmeal operations, as well as Fitch's expectation that China Fishery may not be able to fully recover the prepayments made to its Russian suppliers. In addition, the provision of a debt guarantee by a Peruvian subsidiary to club loan lenders may allow club loan lenders to access funds ahead of senior noteholders. KEY RATING DRIVERS Asset Sale on Hold: China Fishery previously said that the company was considering a sale of its Peruvian fishing operations at an indicative enterprise value of USD1.7bn. Following the company's bankruptcy filing, Fitch believes a sale is no longer likely in the near term. Instead, a key focus of the restructuring plan will be on stabilising the Peruvian operations to maximise value. Fitch views China Fishery's Peruvian anchovy fishing and processing operations as the most important driver of earnings and value among China Fishery's subsidiaries. Peruvian Business Operational: China Fishery's Peruvian fishing business saw its access to funding curtailed after the appointment of China Fishery's provisional liquidators in late-2015, but it has since resumed normal operations. China Fishery caught 100% of its fishing quota in the season ended 27 January 2017 in the important North/Centre region. Fishing is currently under way in the South zone of Peru and China Fishery has caught 14% of its quota to date. LSA Prepayment Recovery Unlikely: Prior to 2014, China Fishery made large prepayments to finance the operations of Russian suppliers under long-term supply agreements (LSA). After the agreements were terminated in early 2014, the company expected to recover the prepayments either in cash or fish stock over the next several years. The company in 3Q15 reported the prepayment balance was USD62m, and it claims to have recovered another USD30m subsequently. Based on recent discussions with the issuer, Fitch does not expect any further amounts to be recovered. DERIVATION SUMMARY China Fishery's IDR is rated at 'D' as the company filed for US bankruptcy protection under Chapter 15 and Chapter 11 of the US bankruptcy code in June 2016. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for China Fishery include: - Peruvian fishing business operates as a going concern. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch will re-examine China Fishery's credit profile if it successfully restructures its debt. LIQUIDITY China Fishery has not published financial statements since June 2015. As of June 2015, China Fishery's outstanding debt consisted of a USD129m inventory loan secured by fishmeal inventory, the 9.75% USD300m senior notes issued by CFG Investment S.A.C. due 2019, as well as the USD600m club loan facility, of which USD455m was outstanding. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS China Fishery Group Limited - IDR affirmed at 'D' - Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'C', Recovery Rating revised to 'RR5' from 'RR4' CFG Investment S.A.C. - USD300m senior notes guaranteed by China Fishery affirmed at 'C', Recovery Rating revised to 'RR5' from 'RR4'. Contact: Primary Analyst Yee Man Chin Director +852 2263 9696 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Yi Zhang Analyst +86 21 5097 3390 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (pub. 21 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1019812 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001