Fitch Revises City of Milan's Outlook to Stable; Affirms at 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on the Italian City of Milan to Stable from Negative and affirmed the Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F2'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Outlook change to Stable factors in Fitch's expectations that Milan will be able to tackle budgetary pressures in 2015 stemming from the upcoming World Expo, while maintaining debt close to 150% of operating revenue in the 2014-2016 period. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating action reflects the following rating drivers and their relative weights: HIGH Fiscal performance: We forecast that growing property tax revenue in both 2014 and 2015 and rising tourist tax revenue on higher number of visitors for the EXPO, would offset cuts in subsidies under the national spending review, and contribute to restoring Milan's operating performance. Fitch believes the adjusted operating balance will hover around EUR250m, or 8% or revenue, just sufficient to cover debt servicing requirements. Mindful of a rigid budget, Milan's investment plan is sized to about EUR300m per annum, or a modest 10% of total spending. As the national government relaxes borrowing rules from 2015 Fitch expects Milan to fund up to 50% of investments with debt. MEDIUM Economy: Milan's benefits from a wealthy and diversified economy as shown by a GDP per capita about 50% above the EU28 average. Visitors during the six-month World Expo in 2015 will help foster GDP growth, which Fitch projects at about 1% versus a stagnant 2014. Despite weak economic performance in recent years Milan continues to attract foreign workers, sustaining population growth and revitalising the local labour market. In the medium term, however, Fitch believes the unemployment rate will continue to hover at around the 2013's 8% rate (Italy's 12.5%). The ratings also reflect the following key rating drivers: Debt: We forecast debt to stand at about EUR4bn in the medium term, corresponding to 150% of the city's budget. Interest payments, representing about 4% of operating revenue in 2013, or half of the 8% limit established by Italian legislation, allow scope for more borrowings, which Fitch forecasts at a cumulative EUR450m for 2014-2016. The city's municipal companies' total financial debt (about EUR650m) is not a burden for the city, as these companies tend to balance their accounts. Fitch expects debt service requirements to remain around 9.5% of current revenue, and the debt-to-current balance to be below 30 years in the medium term. Management: Milan's annual provisions of about EUR200m offset difficult-to-collect receivables, such as road fines and rents, thereby protecting its operating cash flows. Fitch expects Milan's liquidity to hover around EUR500m in 2014-2015, covering debt service by about 2x. Milan's fund balance of about EUR2.3bn, or close to 50% of operating revenue, is largely earmarked for investment and impaired receivables. Institutional framework: As a city with an above-average fiscal capacity Milan contributes about EUR200m in equalisation revenues to other municipalities. Public subsidies account for a modest 10% of its operating revenue. While the city remains subject to contributions for the reduction of the national deficit, such as those stemming from the upcoming 2015 budget law, Fitch is confident in the central government providing financial support, particularly if the EXPO 2015 puts pressure on Milan's spending for transportation and security, among others. RATING SENSITIVITIES Milan's ratings may be downgraded if the operating margin weakens towards 5%, or if the debt burden grows towards 200% of its operating revenue. RATING SENSITIVITIES Milan's ratings may be downgraded if the operating margin weakens towards 5%, or if the debt burden grows towards 200% of its operating revenue. Conversely, a change of Italy's Outlook to Positive would lead to a similar rating action on Milan's Outlook, provided the city outperforms Fitch's projections. 