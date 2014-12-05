Fitch Revises City of Strasbourg's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'AA'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: City of Strasbourg - Rating Action Report here LONDON/PARIS/MOSCOW, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the City of Strasbourg's Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are affirmed at 'AA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations of a weaker financial profile, due to the combination of rigid expenditure, negative revenue trends and higher debt levels that would not be compatible with the current ratings. The ratings are underpinned by the city's sound operating performance, tax flexibility and moderate debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating actions reflect the following key rating drivers and their respective weights: High: Fitch forecasts weaker budgetary performance in the medium term, with the operating margin falling to 6.1% by 2017, from 8% in 2014 (9.6% in 2013). This would result from sluggish operating revenue growth (average annual growth of 0.1% from 2013 to 2017) as state transfers are forecasted to fall by 4% per year. We expect the lower state transfers to be barely compensated by a forecasted rise in tax revenue of 3.7% per year, driven by higher tax rates in 2015 and a growing tax base. However, our base case factors in only a moderate use of the city's significant tax leeway. Hence, Fitch believes management will retain flexibility over resources and be able to take further actions to limit the deterioration in fiscal performance over the medium term. We believe the City of Strasbourg will curb operating spending through a series of structural spending cuts, to be implemented over the medium term. In our opinion, these measures may not be sufficient to fully offset the growth of the most rigid spending items. In our base case scenario, operating expenditure would continue to grow 1.1% per year until 2017. According to our base case scenario, debt would increase to about 78% of current revenue in 2017, from 44% in 2013. The debt payback ratio would weaken to about 18.6 years in 2017 from a strong 4.8 years at end-2013. This would result from lower self-financing of capital expenditure (44% on average in 2014-2017, after debt repayment, from 70% in 2009-2013), as we do not believe the city will be able to scale back its capital outlays rapidly enough to align with its shrinking self-financing capacity. Medium: The city's administration is fully integrated with the Urban Community of Strasbourg (AA/Stable/F1+), which facilitates economies of scale and policy co-ordination. Improvements in human resources management and accounting processes should support the city's ability to bolster its operational efficiency and contain operating cost growth. Cash flows are predictable, and prudently managed. Short-term funding is adequate and relies on committed credit lines totalling EUR49m. The City of Strasbourg's ratings also reflect the following key rating drivers: The city benefits from a well-diversified economy, high quality infrastructure and outstanding transportation networks. Long-term growth prospects are underpinned by its location within one of Europe's most industrialised areas, and its special status as the seat of several European institutions. After the implementation of the territorial reform by 2016, the City of Strasbourg would become the capital of an enlarged region, with the merger of the regions of Alsace, Lorraine and Champagne-Ardennes. RATING SENSITIVITIES An operating margin below 8% and a debt payback ratio consistently above 10 years could lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Olivier Jacques Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 89 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Arnaud Dura Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 79 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14 August 2012, "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States", dated 23 April 2014 on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.