Fitch Revises Continental's Outlook to Positive; Affirms IDR 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA/FRANKFURT, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Germany-based auto supply group Continental AG's (Continental) Outlook to Positive from Stable. Its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating have been affirmed at 'BBB'. The senior unsecured notes issued by Conti-Gummi Finance BV and Continental Rubber of America Corp have also been affirmed at 'BBB'. The Short-term IDR has been upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'. The Outlook change reflects Continental's solid performance in 1H14 and our expectations that the group's business and financial profile will strengthen further in the foreseeable future. Continental has significant headroom in its ratings, particularly with respect to profitability and cash generation and we expect key credit metrics to improve to levels consistent with a 'BBB+' rating in the next couple of years. The upgrade of the Short-term IDR reflects Continental's continued healthy liquidity, including cash and committed and undrawn credit facilities, and solid free cash flow (FCF) largely covering its debt service. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Business Profile Continental's ratings reflect its large manufacturing operations, global footprint, top-ranking positions in the markets in which it operates and solid end-market diversification. Continental derives about 30% of its sales from the less volatile non-original equipment (OE) business and it plans to increase this share to about 40% in the medium term. Limited Leverage Impact from Veyance Fitch expects the USD1.9bn acquisition of Veyance in 1H14 to be financed by the group's existing cash of EUR1.9bn at end-2013 and/or undrawn committed credit lines; we forecast funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to fall in 2015 to below our negative guideline of 1.5x (2013: 1.7x). Veyance's 2013 EBITDA margin was 14% and will have no material dilutive effect on Continental's ContiTech division's 15% margin. Veyance's high exposure to the North American market and to the non-OE business will increase ContiTech's diversification. Sound Profitability, Growth Prospects We expect revenue growth to benefit from a recovering European auto market and market share gains. Profitability is strong and has been fairly resilient to the cyclicality and volatility of the automotive supply industry. Fitch expects group operating margins to remain above 11% in 2014-2015 despite our assumptions for an erosion of the rubber business's operating margin towards 15%-15.5% by 2016 from 16.8% in 2013. However, we project an improvement of the automotive division's profitability towards 9% by 2016 from 7.9% in 2013. Strong Free Cash Flow Continental's healthy free cash flow (FCF) generation is supported by robust underlying FFO margin, which we expect to rise above 12% in the foreseeable future, from 11% in 2013 and below 10% in the years before. FFO will more than cover working-capital needs and capex outflows of EUR2bn-2.2bn per annum and the company's conservative dividend policy. We expect FCF margin to remain at 3.5%-4% in 2014-2016. Leverage Decreasing Robust FCF should enable FFO-adjusted net leverage to decrease to 1.6x at end-2014 and less than 1.0x by end-2016, from 1.7x at end-2013 and a peak of over 6.0x at end-2007. Healthy Liquidity Liquidity is sound, including EUR1.1bn of readily available cash after Fitch's adjustments for minimum operational cash of EUR0.7bn and EUR0.3 of restricted cash at end-June 2014. The maturity profile is evenly spread, including that for short-term debt of EUR1.5bn. Continental renewed its EUR4.5bn syndicated credit facility in April 2014 - comprising a EUR1.5bn term loan maturing in April 2016 and a EUR3bn revolving credit facility maturing in April 2019 - which was undrawn at end-June 2014. Total committed and unutilised credit lines were EUR3.9bn at end-June 2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: -EBIT margin above 9%, FCF margin above 3%, FFO-adjusted net leverage well below 1x, all on a sustained basis Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating actions include: -EBIT margin below 7%, FCF margin below 2%, FFO-adjusted net leverage above 1.5x, all on a sustained basis -Changes in main shareholder Schaeffler group's influence on Continental resulting in a weakening of Continental's credit profile. This could lead to a reassessment of Fitch's rating approach to Continental, which is currently on a standalone basis. 