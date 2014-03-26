Fitch Revises Deutsche Bank's Outlook to Negative on Support Expectations; Affirms at 'A+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Deutsche Bank AG's Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed the Short-term IDR at 'F1+', the Viability Rating (VR) at 'a', the Support Rating (SR) at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A+'. A full list of rating actions, including actions on Deutsche Bank's main subsidiaries and debt ratings, is provided at the end of this rating action commentary. The revision of the Outlook on Deutsche Bank's support-driven Long-term IDR to Negative reflects Fitch's expectation that the probability of support from the German state, if ever required, is likely to decline during the next one to two years. The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with a review of support for banks globally and also as part of a periodic review of the global trading and universal banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally active banking groups. Fitch's outlook for the sector is stable on balance. Earnings pressure in securities businesses, particularly in fixed income, and continued conduct and regulatory risks present in the GTUBs are offset by stronger balance sheets as capitalisation and liquidity remain sound. Fitch forecasts stronger GDP growth in most economies, which should contribute to a more balanced economic environment, which however is likely to remain challenging in 2014. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF Deutsche Bank's Long- and Short-term IDRs, SR, SRF and senior debt ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that there remains an extremely high probability of support from the German state (AAA/Stable) if required, and the Long-term IDR is at its SRF. Our view of support likelihood for Deutsche Bank is based mostly on its systemic importance in Germany, its global interconnectedness given its size and operations in investment banking, significant deposit market share and its position as a key provider of financial services to the German economy. The Negative Outlook on Deutsche Bank's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view that there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. We expect to see the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) voted through European parliament in the coming weeks and implemented into national legislation later in 2014 or in 1H15. We also expect progress towards the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks in this time horizon. These two developments will, in Fitch's view, dilute the influence Germany has in deciding how German banks are resolved and increase the likelihood of senior debt losses in its banks if these fall foul of solvability assessments. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF As Deutsche Bank's Long-term IDR is at its SRF, the sensitivities of its IDRs are predominantly the same as those for the SRF. The SR and SRF are sensitive to progress made in implementing the BRRD and the SRM. The directive requires 'bail in' of creditors by 2016 before an insolvent bank can be recapitalised with state funds. A functioning SRM and progress on making banks 'resolvable' without jeopardising the wider financial system are areas of focus for eurozone policymakers. Once these are operational they will become an overriding rating factor, as the likelihood of the bank's senior creditors receiving full support from the sovereign if ever required, despite its systemic importance, will diminish substantially. Fitch expects that the BRRD will be enacted into EU legislation in the near term and progress made on establishing the SRM is looking close to being ready in the next one to two years. Therefore, Fitch expects to downgrade Deutsche Bank's Support Rating to '5' and revise down its SRF to 'No Floor'. The timing at this stage is likely to be some point in late 2014 or in 1H15. A revision of the SRF to 'No Floor' would mean that Deutsche Bank's Long-term IDR would likely be downgraded to the level of its VR, which as it currently stands, would mean a one notch downgrade to 'A'. After a revision of the SRF, the Long-term IDR and the Outlook would be sensitive to the same factors that affect its VR. Deutsche Bank's Short-term IDR and Short-term debt rating are sensitive to a downward revision of the SRF and therefore the Long-term IDR. A downgrade of the Long-term IDR to 'A' would result in a downgrade of the Short-term IDR and debt rating to 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR Deutsche Bank's VR reflects the bank's profile, which combines a strong franchise in domestic and European corporate and retail banking with a large global investment banking business. The bank has a strong global franchise in several securities business segments, particularly in global fixed income, which Fitch considers more volatile than commercial banking operations. Deutsche Bank's presence in investment banking is balanced by a sound market position in domestic retail banking, and Fitch expects the bank to improve the profitability of the segment once it can realise synergies and benefits from the large additional customer base that came with the acquisition of Deutsche Postbank (Postbank). The bank's VR includes Fitch's expectation that it will make progress in improving earnings. This should be helped by reducing non-core assets, which are an earnings drag, by improving efficiency and by the full integration of Postbank. Fitch considers Deutsche Bank's risk controls sound - which underpin the VR - as the bank has sizeable exposures to credit and market risk. Underwriting standards are sound, but the bank remains exposed to non-core assets, which it is actively reducing. This should help to improve asset quality further and also result in reduced leverage exposure. Deutsche Bank's capitalisation based on risk-weighted assets (RWA) has improved, and the bank's fully-applied Basel III common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 9.7% is within the peer group range. The bank has also improved its leverage ratio which, however, remains weaker than its US peers'. Plans to reduce leverage exposure further should result in leverage being more in line with peers, although Fitch expects Deutsche Bank's leverage ratio to remain at the low end of the GTUB range because management considers risk-weighted capitalisation to be a more meaningful measure. Fitch expects Deutsche Bank to be able to manage the evolving capital requirements for legal entities within the group, including new local capital requirements for its US subsidiaries, by reallocating businesses and capital across legal entities within the group. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR The strong presence in investment banking, where the group allocated about 40% of active equity at end-2013, means that an upgrade of the VR is unlikely in the medium term. The VR factors in Fitch's expectation that Deutsche Bank will improve earnings from core businesses partly by reducing operating expenses and make progress in exiting non-core assets. Fitch considers Deutsche Bank's profitability targets to be ambitious but expects the bank to strengthen earnings by 2015, and the integration of Postbank should help to increase contribution from retail banking operations. Failure to show some improvement in underlying earnings in 2014 would put Deutsche Bank's VR under pressure. The VR is also sensitive to any deviation from Fitch's expectation that the bank will maintain capitalisation in line with its peers and reduce leverage exposure. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Deutsche Bank and its subsidiaries are all notched down from Deutsche Bank's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. Deutsche Bank has not issued any Basel III-compliant hybrid capital instruments to date. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Deutsche Bank and its subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in Deutsche Bank's VR. The securities' ratings are also sensitive to any change in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the issuer's VR. This may reflect a change in capital management in the bank or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements, for example. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUSBIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES Postbank's IDRs are equalised with those of its parent Deutsche Bank. Fitch considers Postbank as core to Deutsche Bank's plans to strengthen its domestic retail banking. Fitch views the control and profit-and-loss transfer agreement between DB Finanz-Holding GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Deutsche Bank, and Postbank as a strong indication of support. The IDRs of the other rated subsidiaries are also equalised with Deutsche Bank's to reflect their core role within the group's operations and their integration with the parent bank. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES As the IDRs of the subsidiaries, which are on Negative Outlook, are equalised with those of Deutsche Bank to reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive to changes in the parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently does not expect, or from changes in Deutsche Bank's IDRs. Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support for banks and give an update on rating paths on Friday, March 28 at 15:00 GMT. Callers must register in advance using the link below and are requested to dial in early: here DA40C4B1FED21 The rating actions are as follows: Deutsche Bank Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating, affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+' Senior debt, including programme ratings: Long-term: affirmed at 'A+'; Short-term affirmed at 'F1+' Senior market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr' Subordinated market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A-emr' Subordinated Lower Tier II debt: affirmed at 'A-' Postbank Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+' Unsecured guaranteed bonds issued by former DSL Bank: affirmed at 'AA'/'AA emr' PB Finance (Delaware); Inc: Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+' Deutsche Bank Securities Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior debt: Long-term affirmed at 'A+'; Short-term affirmed at 'F1+' Deutsche Bank Trust Corporation Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior debt, including programme ratings: Long-term affirmed at 'A+'; Short-term affirmed at 'F1+' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-' Deutsche Bank Australia Ltd. Deutsche Bank Australia Ltd. Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+' Deutsche Bank Financial LLC Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-' Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+' 