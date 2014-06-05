Fitch Revises Dufry AG's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Dufry AG's (Dufry) Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'. Fitch has also affirmed Dufry Finance S.C.A.'s senior unsecured notes rating at 'BB'. The rating actions follow Dufry's announcement that it is acquiring the Nuance Group. The affirmation reflects the overall positive impact the acquisition should have on Dufry's operations and expanded geographic footprint. However, the revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects the anticipated temporary weakening of credit metrics in FY14 and FY15 relating to the increased indebtedness from the new bond issue and a possible longer term drawing under the bridge facility ahead of the new equity placement, as well as the initial operating margin dilution. Although Dufry's business model will remain capable of generating large free cash flow (FCF), a commitment to pursue a more conservative financial strategy will be critical to assess the future outlook trend. KEY RATING DRIVERS Market Leadership and Business Scale Strengthened The acquisition of Nuance materially increases Dufry's market leadership and scope of operations. In the travel retail industry, Fitch views this as paramount for maintaining high quality of concessions and deriving an increasing amount of operational efficiencies. Increased Footprint in Strategically Important Regions Dufry will benefit from Nuance's complementary presence in the Mediterranean region, Asia and the US. Given that over 80% of Dufry's pipeline projects involve new concessions and expansions in these geographies, Fitch views the complementary geographic nature of the transaction as highly accretive to Dufry's long-term business development goals. Impact on Concession Portfolio Mixed The acquisition will allow Dufry to expand and diversify its concession portfolio and add a number of profitable contracts. We note an overall shorter concession lifetime and a higher share of concessions with maximum guaranteed payments will slightly elevate Dufry's operating leverage. However, given Dufry's historically high concession renewal rates of 80%, the curtailed concession lifetime does not materially diminish business visibility. We expect the average profitability of Nuance's concessions to converge with that of Dufry's through discontinuation of less profitable contracts and renegotiation of new concessions with predominantly variable fee structures. Fitch also notes the unprofitable Australian operations of Nuance, although these are not deemed as strategically important to Dufry, with most of the unprofitable concessions expiring over the next quarters. Operating Cash Generation Constrained By Weaker Profitability Given Nuance's weaker profitability, the acquisition will sustainably compress Dufry's EBITDA margins by 1%-2% below the historical average of 14%. As a result, Fitch estimates the forecast funds from operations (FFO) as a percentage of sales will be consistently below historical levels of 11%-12% by 2-3%. However, in the absence of any major incremental capital spend above the company's target of 3.5% of sales, free cash flow generation is projected to remain strong and expand over the rating horizon. We also note that even with lower profitability, Dufry would still rank among the top performers in the travel retail sector such as World Duty Free. Credit Metrics to Come Under Pressure in FY 14-15 As a result of the acquisition, Fitch expects FCF as a percentage of sales to drop to below 4%, with FFO adjusted leverage after consideration of dividends paid to associates close to 6.0x by the end of FY14 (based on the actual contribution from Nuance in 2H14) and remain above 5.5x in FY 2015. We consider the deterioration in credit metrics will be temporary, limited to the business integration period, which is expected to be restored in FY16 once the combined business has started generating normalised levels of cash flow. If FFO adjusted gross leverage remains sustainably above 5.5x, for example as a result of a more onerous integration process, weaker FCF or a delay in the equity placement as part of the financing package, this could put pressure on the rating. Further Debt-Funded Acquisitions Likely In the consolidating and highly competitive travel retail industry, we expect acquisitions will remain an essential route to delivering growth and protecting profitability. As long as future acquisitions are accretive to Dufry's internal cash generation and the company remains disciplined about its financial policy, Fitch continues to factor small add-on acquisitions into the ratings. LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE Fitch expects Dufry to maintain comfortable liquidity given the company's continuously strong FCF generation, absence of principal repayments until 2019 after the debt refinancing and augmented liquidity reserves under the new undrawn RCF of CHF900m. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - FFO adjusted leverage staying around 5.0x in the medium term suggesting an adverse shift in the operating environment, persisting organic issues and/or continuing appetite for debt-funded acquisitions - EBITDA margin below 12% coupled with FCF margin below 4.0%, both on a sustainable basis - FFO fixed charge cover sustainably below 2.5x Positive: Although an upgrade is unlikely before 2015, future developments that could lead to positive rating action include: - FFO adjusted leverage reducing to below 4.0x and fixed charge cover rising above 3.0x on a sustainable basis 