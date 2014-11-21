Fitch Revises Flemish Community's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'AA'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Flemish Community - Rating Action Report here PARIS/MILAN, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Flemish Community's Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA'. The revision follows a similar rating action on Belgium (see 'Fitch Revises Belgium's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'AA'' dated 14 November 2014 at www.fitchratings.com). At the same time the agency has affirmed the Flemish Community's Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+' and senior unsecured ratings at 'AA'/'F1+'. The commercial paper programme has been affirmed at 'F1+'. Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication of International Public Finance reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according to a published schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from this in order to comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this provision as allowing us to publish a rating review in situations where there is a material change in the creditworthiness of the issuer that we believe makes it inappropriate for us to wait until the next scheduled review date to update the rating or Outlook/Watch status. The last scheduled review date for Fitch's ratings of the Flemish community was on 10 October 2014, and the next review date for 2015 has not yet been set. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Flemish Community's ratings are capped by the ratings of Belgium, in line with our criteria on 'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States'. The ratings reflect the Flemish Community's strong budgetary performance, which allows for a high self-financing capacity, and its sound debt coverage ratios. They take into account its solid socio-economic profile based on its attractiveness as a business destination. We continue to expect that the Flemish Community will be able to maintain its healthy financial profile and manage debt growth in line with the ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade of Belgium would be reflected in the Flemish Community's ratings. A downgrade may also stem from a consistently weak performance, combined with an increase of private-public partnership exposure, resulting in a direct risk payback ratio (direct risk to current revenue) of more than eight years (2013: 7.4 years). Contacts: Primary Analyst Arnaud Dura Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Olivier Jacques Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 89 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 07 90 87 203 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14 August 2012, "International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria outside United States", dated 23 April 2014 on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.