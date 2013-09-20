RPT-Fitch revises Greensands UK's outlook to positive; affirms IDR at 'B'

Sept 20 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has revised Greensands UK Ltd’s (Greensands) Outlook to Positive from Negative and affirmed its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B’ and senior secured rating at ‘B+'.

The bonds issued by Southern Water (Greensands) Financing plc (SWF) are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Greensands as well as its parent, Greensands Holdings Limited, and its two subsidiaries, Greensands Junior Finance Limited and Greensands Senior Finance Limited. Therefore, Fitch has affirmed the rating on SWF’s senior secured bonds at ‘B+'/‘RR3’.

The rating actions reflect sufficient liquidity at the holding company level to pay for debt service until March 2015, incremental financial flexibility as well as improved cash flow generation of the group’s main operating company, Southern Water Services Limited (Southern Water), and the firm expectation that dividend cover will materially improve in the next price control period/from April 2015.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Next Price Control Approaching

Fitch forecasts operational dividend cover to remain weak at or below 1x for FY14 and FY15. The next tariff settlement will compensate the group for around GBP150m of under-recoveries from the ongoing price control and there are expected to be reduced levels of working capital requirements following significant progress with the metering programme. As a result, Fitch expects dividend cover to be materially better in the next price control. The Outlook revision anticipates positive news flow from the price control process over the next year.

Liquidity Sufficient for Near-Term Debt Service

As of March 2013, at holding company level GBP47.1m of cash and cash equivalents (excluding bond interest that was due on 15 April 2013) and GBP25m of committed standby revolving credit facilities with an April 2016 were available. Furthermore, Fitch’s rating case assumes around GBP55m-GBP60m of dividends and tax group relief to be received from Southern Water over FY14 and FY15. Even without this upstream cash flow, Greensands would have available sufficient funds to pay for debt service over the next two years.

Incremental Financial Flexibility

Limiting dividends from Southern Water over the past three years (FY11-FY13) and continued high retail price inflation have led to a reduction in gearing. As a result, incremental headroom has been created in the financing structure. As of March 2013, gearing at Southern Water was estimated to be 83% pension-adjusted net debt/regulatory asset value (RAV) and 92.8% at Greensands. By March 2015 gearing is expected to reduce to around 82% and 91.5%, respectively.

Fitch affirmed Southern Water on 20 September 2013 (see ‘Fitch Affirms Southern Water’s Senior Secured Debt at ‘A-'/‘BBB’ at www.fitchratings.com).

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to a positive rating action include:

- Sustained improvement of cash flow generation at Southern Water to facilitate a dividend cover above 1.75x at Greensands level.

The current Rating Outlook is Positive. As a result, Fitch’s sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a rating downgrade. However, the following developments could lead Fitch to revise the Rating Outlook to Stable or Negative or downgrade the ratings:

- If the covenanted and secured financing of Southern Water went into lock-up.

- If the liquidity position at the holding company level materially weakened.