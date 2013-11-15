RPT-Fitch revises Huatai P&C's outlook to positive; affirms IFS rating at 'A-'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed China-based Huatai Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Ltd’s (Huatai P&C) Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS Rating) at ‘A-'. The rating Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The Outlook revision reflects the decision by Huatai P&C’s sole parent, Huatai Insurance Group Co., Ltd (Huatai Group), to infuse a further CNY1 billion of fresh capital to support the insurer’s business growth following an injection of CNY500 million in 4Q12. While the capital contribution is still subject to regulatory approval, it is expected to be completed within 2H13. Fitch expects Huatai P&C’s solvency position to reach a level materially higher than 300% after the completion of the capital infusion, well in excess of the 100% minimum statutory requirement.

The rating reflects Huatai P&C’s solid distribution coverage, good quality insurance portfolio, satisfactory operating results and ongoing business growth. The rating also recognizes Huatai P&C’s role as a core operating entity within Huatai Group. Fitch expects the group has the flexibility to continue providing capital support to Huatai P&C, if needed.

Huatai P&C has been able to expand its insurance portfolio while maintaining a favourable loss ratio over the past five years. Even as it expanded strongly, the company’s average loss ratio over the past five years was 51%, better than the average 63% loss ratio from China’s three largest non-life insurers. With an operating history of more than 17 years in local non-life markets, Huatai P&C has built up solid business franchise with wide distribution network in China. The company’s gross premiums grew by 17.4% in 2012 to CNY5.7 billion and Fitch expects a similar pace of growth for 2013.

Offsetting these positive rating attributes is a decrease in underwriting margin due to tougher competition in the market. Higher acquisition costs and deterioration in incurred claims weakened the underwriting results of certain business lines such as home and content insurance and compulsory motor insurance. A higher claim ratio also narrowed Huatai P&C’s underwriting margin in 1H13.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include maintaining Huatai P&C’s underwriting margin with a combined ratio lower than 100% (1H13: 101%) and keeping Huatai Group’s solvency ratio persistently above 250% (end-1H13: 584%), and a further increase in distribution coverage in China. Negative rating triggers that could lead to an Outlook revision to Stable or a downgrade include a sustained deterioration in the combined ratio to above 103%, a significant decrease in Huatai Group’s solvency ratio to below 220% for a prolonged period, or an increase in the group’s financial leverage to a level higher than 25% (end-1H13: 7%) on a consolidated basis.