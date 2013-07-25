Fitch Revises IMT's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'AA (idn)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SYDNEY, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Indonesia-based PT Ivo Mas Tunggal's (IMT) Outlook to Positive from Stable. Its National Long-Term Rating has been affirmed at 'AA (idn)'. Key Rating Drivers Improved funding access: The Outlook revision reflects the improved access of majority shareholder Golden Agri Resources (GAR) to debt and capital markets, following successful issuance in 2012 by GAR and subsidiaries of close to USD1bn of debt. This suggests that bond investors are no longer averse to the group due to its history of debt restructuring, which had in the past constrained its ability to raise borrowings. Fitch views GAR's improved funding access is a direct benefit to its subsidiaries, including IMT, as they mostly rely on intercompany loans for expansion plans. Strong parental linkage: The ratings continue to reflect IMT's strong strategic and operational linkages with GAR. IMT contributes about 25% of the group's annual crude palm oil (CPO) production and planted area. IMT also channels export sales through the group's trading arm, Golden Agri International while GAR extends intercompany loans and seconds key executives to IMT. Acquisition completed: IMT has completed acquisition of three new plantations in Kalimantan, adding 23,460 hectares to its existing plantation portfolio . Given their average plantation age of about four to five years, management expects these new plantations to start contributing materially in the next 24 months, and to improve the overall plantation age to 15.9 years from 17.4 years previously. This acquisition will also provide IMT with medium-term growth stability, especially in light of increasingly limited acquisition opportunities. Downstream capacity underway: IMT will start commercial operation of its refinery in 2015, with about a 900,000 ton/year production capacity. Management estimates up to 70% of internally-produced CPO will be further processed into refined products, which will significantly alter the company's product mix from mostly upstream palm oil products such as CPO and palm kernel oil. Fitch views this change positively, as it will enhance the group's operational integration and result in reduced costs due to lower export tax on refined products. Cyclical risks: The ratings are constrained by the inherent cyclicality of CPO as a commodity. The group's large operating scale and established downstream operation help to mitigate the risks, as they provide economies of scale and stabilise profitability margins. The rating also takes comfort from GAR's demonstrated capacity and willingness to lend financial support to IMT, given IMT's important contribution to the group. Rating Sensitivities Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: -Evidence weakening linkages to GAR. -Downgrade of GAR's rating. Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: -Upgrade of GAR's rating. Contacts: Primary Analyst Erlin Salim Associate Director +62 21 29026410 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Prudential Tower Lt.20 Jl Jend Sudirman Kav 79 Jakarta 12910 Secondary Analyst Olly Prayudi Analyst +62 21 29026412 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 