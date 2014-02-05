RPT-Fitch Revises Insurance Group MSK's Outlook to Positive; Withdraws Ratings

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Feb 5 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on Russia-based Insurance Group MSK’s (IG MSK) to Positive from Stable. Its Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings have been affirmed at ‘BB-’ and its National IFS rating at ‘A+(rus)'. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn the ratings.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The revision of the Outlook reflects the decision taken by IG MSK’s ultimate parent, group VTB, to streamline the insurer’s ownership structure and make it a 100% direct subsidiary of Bank of Moscow, Bank VTB’s banking subsidiary, in 1H14. Simultaneously, Bank VTB has rejected an orderly run-off as a possible scenario for IG MSK.

The cross-holding between IG MSK and Bank of Moscow is scheduled to be removed, which Fitch expects would improve IG MSK’s liquidity position and reduce the exposure of its capital to volatility in the bank’s share price.

Fitch expects the insurer to benefit from Bank of Moscow’s bancassurance business, which was previously channeled into another insurance subsidiary of the group - VTB Insurance. This should lead to improvements in IG MSK’s underwriting result through reduced dependence on the poorly performing motor business.

Fitch believes that these developments suggest that group VTB has assumed a long-term commitment to support IG MSK’s development. Subject to the successful completion of the scheduled changes, IG MSK’s credit profile should improve substantially due to increased support from and deeper integration within the group.

Fitch has withdrawn IG MSK’s ratings as the company has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. Therefore, Fitch will no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings. Accordingly, Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for IG MSK.