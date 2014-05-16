FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Revises Intesa Sanpaolo Vita's Outlook To Stable; Affirms IDR at 'BBB+'
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 16, 2014 / 11:19 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Revises Intesa Sanpaolo Vita's Outlook To Stable; Affirms IDR at 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 16 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has revised Intesa Sanpaolo Vita’s (ISV) Outlook to Stable from Negative. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed ISV’s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘BBB+'. Fitch has also affirmed ISV’s subordinated notes at ‘BBB’.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating action follows Fitch’s recent revision of the Rating Outlook of Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP) (see “Fitch Affirms Five Large Italian Banks”, dated 13 May 2014), ISV’s ultimate parent.

The rating action also follows Fitch’s recent revision of the Rating Outlook of Italy (see “Fitch Revises Italy’s Outlook to Stable, Affirms at ‘BBB+’ ”, dated 25 April 2014).

Fitch continues to view ISP’s ownership of ISV as positive for the latter’s ratings. ISV is part of ISP’s wealth management offer and distributes its insurance products through the bank’s branches. Its risk management is also highly integrated within ISP which manages capital at the group level. Fitch views ISV as an important contributor to ISP’s financial performance and believes support would be forthcoming if needed.

ISV reported EUR570m of pre-tax income in 2013 (2012: EUR516m) out of a consolidated ISP group pre-tax loss of EUR4,816m (EUR2,967m profit). Operating income generated by the insurance business in 2013 was around EUR800m, equal to 5% of ISP’s total (2012: 4.5%).

ISV’s group solvency ratio (Solvency I ratio) was 189.6% at end-2013 (189.1% at end-2012). Fitch considers that ISV’s capital and profitability are commensurate with the current ratings.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

ISV’s rating could be downgraded if the ratings of ISP are downgraded. Conversely, the rating could be upgraded if the bank’s ratings are upgraded, and if ISV continues to make a positive contribution to ISP’s financial performance.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.