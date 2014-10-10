Fitch Revises Jaguar Land Rover's Outlook to Positive; Affirms Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Jaguar Land Rover Automotive PLC's (JLR) Outlook to Positive from Stable. The agency has also affirmed JLR's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured debt rating at 'BB-'. The change in Outlook to Positive reflects JLR's continued strong operational performance and Fitch's expectation that the company will maintain its robust financial profile, despite a period of heavy investment in its transition to become a higher volume premium manufacturer. The Positive Outlook indicates that an upgrade could occur over the next 24 months if JLR continues to maintain its profitability, generate positive free cash flow (FCF) and increase its breadth and volume of products. The successful execution of the Jaguar XE compact sedan model is seen as a key part of this. KEY RATING DRIVERS New Products Drive Profitability: We expect JLR's sales and profitability to continue to be robust in the financial year ending 31 March 2015 (FY15) and FY16, supported by a strong product pipeline and healthy global demand for premium vehicles. We expect JLR to maintain margins above 8% in FY15-16 despite increased costs associated with elevated capex and heightened competition. Retail volumes in FY14 rose 16% from the previous year on strong sales of the Range Rover Evoque, New Range Rover Sport and the Jaguar XJ, XF and F-Type. A richer product and geographic mix contributed to the increase in the EBIT margin to 11.7% from 10.8% in FY13. The improvements continued into 1QFY15, with retail volumes increasing by 22% from a year earlier and EBIT margins rising to 15.9% - albeit slightly boosted by a positive currency effect - from 10.9% in 1QFY14. Limited Scale, Product Diversity: Limited scale and product diversity continue to constrain JLR's business profile as these factors raise the risk of volatility of earnings and cash flow. However, we recognise that JLR's current heavy investments, if successfully executed, will increase its product breadth and volume over the medium term. Expansion Phase, Elevated Capex: We expect JLR's investments in capacity expansion, engine manufacturing, vehicle architecture and new technologies to meet carbon dioxide emission requirements will contribute to negative FCF in FY15-16, despite strong cash flows from operations. Management has indicated capex of GBP3.5bn-3.7bn in FY15, a material increase from previous guidance, and we have further assumed capex of at least GBP3bn in FY16, with continued modest dividends. Tightening carbon dioxide emission requirements in both developed and developing countries remain a challenge for JLR, as with most automakers. As JLR's product portfolio is currently weighted towards larger, less fuel efficient luxury SUVs, a broadening of its product line to include compact, more fuel efficient models (such as the Jaguar XE) should reduce its exposure to the risk of changing environmental legislation. Robust Financial Profile, Liquidity: We expect JLR to maintain a strong financial profile and robust liquidity buffer in FY15-16, despite elevated capex. We expect funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted gross leverage and net leverage to remain below 1.5x and 0.5x respectively (FY14: 0.7x and 0.03x) and cash flow from operations/adjusted debt to remain above 80% (FY14: 145%). At 1QFY15, JLR had cash and cash equivalents of GBP1.87bn (FY14: GBP2.26bn) and a committed undrawn revolving credit facility of GBP1.29bn maturing 2016/18, against short-term maturities of GBP168m. Improved Geographic Mix: JLR is benefitting from a richer geographic mix, with over 45% of its sales by volume now going to developing markets and 55% to mature markets. JLR's sales volumes in China have risen rapidly over the last four years, contributing to the improved mix, such that China formed 24% of JLR's total vehicle sales by volume in FY14 (FY11: 12%). JLR has maintained healthy margins and increased market share in China, despite intensified competition, and is the fourth-largest automaker in the premium segment by sales volume, after Audi, BMW and Mercedes. Chinese authorities' recent anti-monopoly investigations aimed primarily at luxury foreign carmakers, including on JLR is slightly concerning, although Fitch does not expect it to have a material impact on JLR's overall credit profile. Favourable Premium Car Outlook: While the premium segment will continue to outperform the volume market over the medium term, we expect increased competition within certain regions and premium sub-segments. Premium sales globally have been resilient to the economic slowdown, with underlying demand for premium vehicles remaining high in both developed and developing markets. RATING SENSITIVITIES: Positive: Future developments that may collectively or individually lead to a rating upgrade include: - Sustained positive FCF, combined with EBIT margin of at least 7%; - A strengthening of the product portfolio (breadth and volume) and successful implementation of the current expansion phase, a key part of which is the successful launch and execution of the Jaguar XE compact sedan model. 