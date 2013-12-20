Fitch Revises Kompetenz's Outlook to Negative; Affirms IFS at 'B'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on Kompetenz Joint Stock Company (Kazakhstan)'s (Kompetenz) 'B' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and 'BB(kaz)' National IFS rating to Negative from Stable and affirmed the ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Outlook revision reflects the increased drag from the workers' compensation (WC) line on Kompetenz's underwriting performance in 9M13. Kompetenz's underwriting loss grew significantly to KZT301m in 9M13 from KZT103m in 2012 with losses from the WC line being the key driver for this deterioration. Due to a weak underwriting performance, Kompetenz also reported a net loss of KZT174m in 9M13 (2012: net income of KZT108m). The loss reduced equity by 7.6%. As the WC line was transferred by the Kazakh regulator to the life insurance sector from 2012, Kompetenz, like other local non-life insurers, has been managing the run-off of this line of business. Accident and disability risks are covered, with the latter experiencing a significant increase in claims frequency over the past few years. As a result, Kompetenz has experienced significant adverse prior-year reserve development and the line made a 46pp contribution to the insurer's total loss ratio of 59% in 9M13 and 22pp to the loss ratio of 33% in 2012 respectively. While the WC loss was partially offset by the positive underwriting result on the non-WC portfolio and through the investment result in 2012, the WC loss was too large to be fully offset in 9M13. The non-WC portfolio underwriting result for this period was negatively impacted by the growth in the administrative expense ratio while net premiums written declined by 25%. At the same time, the non-WC portfolio's loss and commission ratios remained stable compared with 2012. Positively, the insurer achieved moderate growth in its gross premium volumes in 9M13, indicating an improvement in its franchise after a decline in 2012. The WC line has been a market-wide challenge for Kazakh insurers both in the life and non-life sectors over the past two years. Fitch understands that the regulator is currently considering some potentially favourable changes to claims regulation for WC business that could limit reserving risk on existing portfolios. The changes could be enforced as soon as the middle of 2014. However, if favourable changes to the regulation of WC business do not materialise, Fitch believes that non-life insurers may remain exposed to the reserving risk for this line. Kompetenz appears to be particularly vulnerable to any absence of positive regulatory developments on WC due to its limited financial flexibility as it is a core operating company of an individual shareholder. In addition to the risks stemming from the need to strengthen reserves for WC, Fitch also considers the cost base of the company as large. Kompetenz plans to grow rapidly so that its earnings are sufficient to support its expenses, but Fitch is concerned that the company may not be able to succeed in fully implementing its plans. Should the company be successful in its strategy, the agency also sees some execution risk in achieving this growth profitably. A strong growth strategy could temporarily improve the insurer's expense ratio, but could also put pressure on the insurer's underwriting profitability and increase acquisition costs. Kompetenz's growth strategy is targeted at the retail and commercial segments. Fitch believes that the local competitive environment creates additional challenges, as the insurer is not affiliated with a local large industrial group nor does it have access to exclusive distribution channels which is a common business model for insurers in Kazakhstan. Fitch considers Kompetenz's capital position as supportive of the current ratings, underpinned by significant levels of reinsurance, an investment portfolio of a credit quality at least commensurate with the rating and benefitting from the decline in net business volumes. Kompetenz's regulatory solvency margin has experienced some volatility due to large single contracts as insurance receivables are not fully admissible in the regulatory solvency calculation. The margin declined to 114% (the minimum is 100%) at end-10M13, but restored to 131% at end-11M13. Fitch believes that Kompetenz may be potentially again exposed to the regulatory capital risk in case of large contracts inflow. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be downgraded in the next 12 to 24 months if profitability does not improve as a result of the new strategy, or materially better performance is not achieved in WC. The ratings could also be downgraded if the insurer reports for a sustained period a statutory solvency margin below 100%. The Outlook could be revised to Stable if Kompetenz manages to improve the underwriting result on its non-WC portfolio to an extent where it could offset any potential reduction in capital should additional WC reserve strengthening be required. This improvement would also need to be accompanied by a reduction in exposure to reserving risk related to the WC line. The Outlook could also be revised to Stable if regulation of the WC line changes so that Kompetenz's reserving risk is materially reduced. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13 November 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology -- Amended here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here 