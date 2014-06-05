Fitch Revises LFP Allocation's Fund Quality Rating to 'Satisfactory'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised LFP Allocation's Fund Quality Rating to 'Satisfactory' from 'Qualifying'. The fund is France-domiciled and managed by La Francaise des Placements (LFP, rated 'High Standards'). KEY RATING DRIVERS The revision is underpinned by the fund's three year track-record reached in January 2014 under its current investment process, as per Fitch's rating criteria. The fund's previous 'Qualifying' rating reflected a 'Satisfactory' qualitative assessment by Fitch of the fund. Fund Presentation LFP Allocation is a long short tactical asset allocation fund with EUR234.7m assets under management as at 31 May 2014. Its fundamental global macro approach seeks to de-correlate from traditional asset classes and to outperform Euribor1M +350bps. The fund undertakes directional trades on mainstream markets through liquid instruments, mainly futures and listed options. Investment Process The investment process is based on multi-dimensional asset analysis. The fund is managed dynamically, with an investment horizon ranging from a few days to a few months. The process is governed by a risk management discipline, which notably includes dynamic risk allocation, daily value-at-risk, monitoring of limits and a stop-loss policy. The fairly wide stop loss threshold, however, did not prevent the fund from posting a -5.2% maximum drawdown in 1H13. A reinforced management team, as well an enhanced risk management tool, now more adequately support the fund. Resources LFP's investment team has been reorganised following the departure of the company CIO, and resources for the fund have been strengthened. Francois Rimeu, Head of total return & cross-asset, now leads and manages the fund with Herve Chatot (previous fund's sole portfolio manager) and Gilles Seurat. They are also supported by interaction with LFP's other investment professionals through several committees, and by a five-person financial engineering team. Track Record In 2013 the fund underperformed its peers (0.9% versus 2% for the Lipper category), notably due to weak timing and the sizing of its positions based on investment themes that proved to be relevant otherwise. For the first five months of 2014, the fund ranked in the 1st quartile of its category. Its Lipper Leader score for consistent return is '3' over three years. Fund Manager La Francaise AM is the asset management arm of Credit Mutuel Nord Europe, a euro-regional bank (85.9%-owned). It managed EUR42bn as of end-December 2013, through La Francaise Real Estate Managers, and LFP. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes, or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade. Specifically, a material turnover within the portfolio management team or a prolonged performance deviation from the fund's investment objective could lead to negative rating action. Conversely, stabilisation of the team and consistently sound performance would be key rating drivers for a rating upgrade. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. For more information, see www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Primary Analyst Francois Vattement, CFA Associate Director +33 1 44 29 92 75 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau Paris 75008 Secondary Analyst Charlotte Quiniou, CFA Director +33 1 44 29 92 81 Committee Chairperson Davie Rodriguez, CFA Senior Director +1 212 908 0386 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Rating Criteria', dated 19 September 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment Processes and Operational Attributes here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.