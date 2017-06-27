(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Lloyd's of
London's (Lloyd's)
and Lloyd's Insurance Company (China) Ltd's Outlook to Negative
from Stable
while affirming the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings at
'AA-'. Fitch has
also revised the Outlook for the Society of Lloyds to Negative
from Stable while
affirming the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'A+'. The
subordinated bonds
have been affirmed at 'A-'
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook has been revised to Negative because of
deterioration in
underwriting performance, coupled with increasing exposure to
catastrophe risk
in the context of continuing pressure on both risk-adjusted
premium rates and
expense ratios at Lloyd's. The Fitch-calculated combined ratio
of 98% was a
significant deterioration from recent performance, driven by a
return to more
normalised levels of catastrophe activity in the market as well
as increasing
expenses and falling risk-adjusted premium rates.
Lloyd's exposure to worldwide natural and man-made catastrophes
is higher than
peers'. This is reflected in Lloyd's combined ratio being more
sensitive to
catastrophic events. Fitch believes that exposure to catastrophe
risk has
increased in recent years despite declining margins on this line
of business.
However, Fitch believes that Lloyd's exposure management,
through the group's
modelling capabilities and the reinsurance in place, allows the
market to
mitigate tail risks to some extent.
The 'very strong' business profile of Lloyd's of London's
supports its rating.
It is one of a select band of global (re)insurance providers
capable of
attracting high-quality and specialised business. It operates as
a global
insurance and reinsurance market comprising more than 100
syndicates. It writes
business from over 200 countries and territories, and in 2016
reported gross
written premiums of GBP29.9 billion.
Fitch expects capitalisation to support the rating, assuming
future losses fall
within the limits expected by Lloyd's. The three-layered capital
structure at
Lloyd's - syndicates' premium trust funds, members' funds at
Lloyd's and the
central fund - remained strong in 2016, despite the impact of
weaker sterling
relative to the dollar and increasing catastrophe exposure. Debt
is very limited
in the capital structure with a financial leverage ratio of 3%
at end-2016.
In 2016, Lloyd's results benefitted from foreign exchange gains
as a result of
the depreciation of sterling and investment returns also
improved, driven by a
downward shift in bond yields. Overall, Lloyd's net investment
income rose to
GBP1.3 billion in 2016 (2015: GBP0.4 billion) and foreign
exchange gains
contributed GBP0.6 billion (2015: GBP0.1 billion loss) to
profits which helped
to offset a weaker underwriting result in the same period. Fitch
views these
market movements as being one-off in nature.
Fitch believes that Lloyd's maintains a disciplined approach to
underwriting,
reinforced by the strong oversight of the Performance Management
Directorate
(PMD). Underwriting conditions across almost all major
(re)insurance classes are
deteriorating, and Fitch anticipates that Lloyd's will continue
to scale back
exposures in the worst affected lines to reflect the weak
pricing environment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade may occur if the net combined ratio remains above
97% for a
prolonged period. An extended period of underperformance or a
proportionally
larger net catastrophe loss versus peers or market share could
also lead to a
downgrade.
The Outlook may be revised to Stable if Fitch anticipates an
improvement in
Lloyd's underwriting performance to a level commensurate with
peers' or if it
reduces its capital exposure to catastrophe losses.
