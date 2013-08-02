RPT-Fitch Revises MBKET's Outlook to Negative; Affirms National Ratings

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has revised Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Public Company Limited’s (MBKET) Outlook to Negative from Stable, while affirming its National Long- and Short-Term Ratings at ‘AA(tha)’ and ‘F1+(tha)’ respectively.

The rating actions follow the revision of parent Malayan Banking Berhad’s (Maybank) Outlook to Negative from Stable and the affirmation of its ‘A-’ Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) (see related rating action commentary dated 31 July 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).

Key Rating Drivers - National Ratings

MBKET’s ratings reflect Fitch’s belief of a high probability of support from Maybank. MBKET has a strategically important role within Maybank’s universal banking model, particularly as the parent has an intention to broaden its presence in Thailand into commercial banking. MBKET benefits from Maybank’s name association, the parent’s representation on its board and aligned policies of key functions such as risk management, internal audit and compliance. Maybank currently has an 83.5% stake in MBKET. The Negative Outlook is consistent with that of the parent.

Rating Sensitivities - National Ratings

Any changes in the ratings of Maybank could lead to similar rating action on MBKET. Weakening in Maybank’s ability or propensity to support (including reducing their stake) could negatively affect the ratings of MBKET. A significant increase in MBKET’s importance to Maybank will result in positive rating action on its National Ratings. This could arise from MBKET becoming a significant earnings contributior or becoming more integrated with the group, possibly when Maybank has a commercial banking business in Thailand.