RPT-Fitch revises MEXIM's and Maybank's outlook to negative; affirms IDRs

July 31 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has revised Export Import Bank of Malaysia Berhad’s (MEXIM) and Malayan Banking Berhad’s (Maybank) Outlook to Negative from Stable, while affirming their Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs). A full list of rating actions is included at the end of this commentary.

The rating actions follow the revision of Malaysia’s Outlook to Negative from Stable and the affirmation of its ‘A-’ Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR and ‘A’ Long-Term Local-Currency IDR (see related rating action commentary dated 30 July 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).

Key Rating Drivers

MEXIM’s IDR, Support Rating Floor and senior notes - all rated at ‘A-’ - are underpinned by expectations of very strong extraordinary state support, in the event of need. This is because MEXIM is a development financial institution, and is wholly owned by the government. It has a specific policy role to support domestic companies in the export industry and to help them secure projects and contracts abroad. State support has been demonstrated in the past in the form of common equity and government funding assistance.

Maybank’s IDRs are driven by its intrinsic strength as underlined by its ‘a-’ Viability Rating. However, Fitch has revised the Outlook to Negative to reflect the likely adverse impact on its risk profile in light of the sovereign’s weakening risk profile. This is because of the bank’s significant exposure to the financial health of the government, as well as to the domestic economy and financial markets. Further, the bank’s credit profile may be pressured by growing risks in the domestic operating environment, such as rising household debt and property prices. Notwithstanding these risks, Maybank’s current ratings continue to reflect its strong domestic franchise and reasonable credit fundamentals, as evidenced by its well-capitalised position and sound performance.

Rating Sensitivities

The ratings of MEXIM and on its senior notes are sensitive to any deterioration in the sovereign’s creditworthiness and ratings or in the government’s propensity to support the bank.

Negative action on Maybank’s IDRs may arise from a sovereign rating downgrade or deterioration in its intrinsic risk profile, as reflected in its Viability Rating.

The list of actions is as follows:

MEXIM

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at ‘A-'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable

- Support Rating affirmed at ‘1’

- Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘A-’

- Ratings on senior unsecured notes affirmed at ‘A-’

Maybank

- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at ‘A-'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable

- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at ‘A-'; Outlook Revised to Negative from Stable

The list of unaffected ratings for Maybank is as follows:

- Viability Rating ‘a-’

- Support Rating ‘2’

- Support Rating Floor ‘BBB’

- Long-term deposits at ‘A’

- Senior unsecured notes at ‘A-’

- Subordinated Tier 2 notes at ‘BBB+’

- Hybrid Tier 1 notes at ‘BB+'