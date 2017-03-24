(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised NH Hotel
Group S.A's. (NH)
Outlook to Positive from Stable, while affirming its Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'B'. Fitch has also affirmed NH's 2019 and 2023
senior secured
notes at 'BB-' with a Recovery Rating 'RR2.' The planned EUR115
million 2023
bond tap issue is neutral to future bond recovery expectations.
The change in the outlook to Positive reflects the company's
stronger-than-expected financial performance in 2016 and our
expectation of a
continued improvement into 2018 in most markets. NH's
performance has also been
enhanced by the heavy capex programme launched between 2014 and
2016 to upgrade
and segment the hotel portfolio to remain competitive.
The announced increase of its EUR285 million 2023 bonds issued
in September 2016
by way of a planned EUR115 million tap issue, and debt
prepayment from excess
cash also shows the commitment to maintain a more robust capital
structure and
financial flexibility consistent with a higher rating over the
next 12 to 18
months, provided NH maintains a comfortable liquidity cushion.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Enhanced Financial Flexibility: The proposed EUR115 million 2023
senior secured
tap issue will partly repay existing higher coupon 6.875% bonds
due 2019. This
will not only reduce the group annual interest costs by around
15% annually but
will also extend the debt maturity profile to an average 4.9
years resulting in
greater financial flexibility. NH will also use EUR50 million of
cash to further
repay the 2019 bonds to EUR100 million (from EUR250 million
originally), further
reducing gross leverage and negative interest carry costs.
Satisfactory Liquidity: The planned 2023 bond tap issue and debt
prepayment
enhances the group's financial flexibility for an asset-heavy
hotel group that
remains exposed to performance volatility in a downturn. A
revolving credit
facility reinforces the group's liquidity profile as it is also
available to
repay EUR250 million in convertible bonds in 2018 should
investors not convert
their holdings. This mitigates any medium-term refinancing
risks.
Solid Operational Performance: The improving performance should
be maintained in
2017 as refurbishments allow increases in average room rates
(ADR). NH's 2016
results showed an EBITDA margin increase, as revenue per
available room (RevPar)
on a like-for-like (LfL) plus refurbishment basis rose (2016 up
5.8% yoy, 2015
up 10.3%). ADR increases (2016 prices up 4.6%, 2015 up 9.9%)
were well above
those derived from increased occupancy (2016 up 0.8%, 2015 up
0.3%), confirming
the move away from lower-margin tour operator bookings.
Refinancing Improves Capital Structure: The EUR285m 2023 notes
issued in
September 2016 extended and simplified the debt maturity profile
of the group,
as reflected in the current 'B' IDR. With the refinancing
complete, the group
has a simpler capital structure primarily comprising senior
secured bonds, a
senior secured RCF facility and a convertible bond issue. This
will be enhanced
by the tap issue which will replace 2019 bonds with additional
2023 bond
maturities. There is also the possibility of a continuous debt
amortisation
profile, as the new 2023 bonds can be repaid by up to 10%
annually.
The anticipated disposal of the NH Jolly Madison Towers Hotel in
New York should
mean a further reduction in outstanding debt according to
management.
Improving Leverage: Leverage is compatible with levels in the
single 'B'
category and we expect some deleveraging from 2016. Fitch FFO
lease-adjusted net
leverage fell to 6.8x by end-2016 and we expect it will continue
falling to 6.2x
by end-2018. This remains high compared with 'BBB' category
rated peers such as
Accor and Whitbread, which admittedly have slightly different
asset ownership
mixes. The high capex of recent years should, however, decline
and allow free
cash flow (FCF) to turn positive from 2017. This drives our
expectation of
manageable, if not further improving, ability to refinance debt.
Potential additional asset disposals and an encumbered asset
base estimated at
EUR575 million also mitigate refinancing risk.
Measures to Reduce Cost Base: NH will further reduce its annual
cost base by
around EUR7 million-EUR8 million in 2017 and EUR10 million in
2018 as it
rationalises head office functions, consolidates business units
and outsources
activities such as cleaning and banqueting.
NH will also continue its optimisation of its lease profile in
2017. Although
the group does not expect any significant reduction in lease
amounts,
renegotiations with landlords are focused on ensuring owners
commit to
refurbishment and development capex on the hotel properties.
This should ensure
improving EBITDA from these hotels after renewed lease
liabilities.
Shareholder Dispute: In June 2016 the board of NH removed four
board
representatives from major shareholder (29.5%) Chinese group
HNA, citing
possible conflicts of interest due to HNA's acquisition of
competitor Carlson
Hotels Inc. HNA has now sued NH and is asking for the suspension
of these
resolutions; the Spanish Court has recently rejected the interim
measure
requested by HNA. We have not factored into our rating any risk
of adverse
consequences on NH's strategy from this dispute but will treat
it as an event
risk if we feel it would impact management effectiveness or if
future strategic
decisions turn detrimental to financial creditors.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
NH is moderately positioned against major European peers such as
Melia Hotels
International and Accor SA (BBB-/Stable). NH focuses on urban
cities and
business travellers, while Accor and Melia are more diversified
across leisure
and business customers. Accor has more hotel brands across the
hotel spectrum
but NH has been diversifying upscale with its NH Collection
brand, which will
make up 20% of rooms.
NH's FFO lease adjusted net leverage at an estimated 6.8x
(adjusted for variable
leases) at end-2016 is higher than its peers due to its large
exposure to fixed
and variable leases. In this respect NH remains a more
asset-heavy hotel group
than peers although the use of management contracts has
increased and now
represents around 15% of the total hotel portfolio. NH
nevertheless owns a
material proportion of its hotel assets which could provide some
flexibility in
a downturn. No country-ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating
environment
aspects impacts the rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- We estimate occupancy and ADR growth lower than management's
forecasts from
2017 onwards. Under the rating case RevPar increases but more
slowly than
management's forecast (3.8% versus 4%-6%) despite the completion
of the
repositioning plan, greater number of NH Collection rooms and
improved yield
management.
-Cost savings will be constrained by rising wages as economic
conditions improve
in the eurozone.
-Operating lease costs around 21%-22% of sales.
-Capex is modelled in line with management projections
reflecting the fact that
100% of repositioning capex has been completed by 2017.
-Refinancing of 2018 convertible is assumed (ie not converted
into shares).
-Dividend payments start in 2017.
-Deferred payment for Hoteles Royal of EUR23 million in 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action:
- Improved trading performance leading to group EBITDA margin
(excluding one-off
gains) of 12% or above on a sustained basis.
- FFO lease-adjusted net leverage below 6.5x on a sustained
basis (2016: 6.8x).
- EBITDAR/(gross interest +rent) or FFO fixed charge cover
consistently above
1.5x (2016: both 1.4x)
- Sustained positive FCF (post dividends)
- Improved liquidity score reflecting limited refinancing risks
ahead of the
EUR250 million convertible bond maturity by October 2018
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action including Stabilisation of the Outlook:
- Weakening trading performance leading to group EBITDA margin
(excluding
one-off gains) trending toward 10% or below on a sustained
basis.
- FFO lease-adjusted net leverage above 7.0x on a sustained
basis
- EBITDAR/(gross interest +rent) or FFO fixed charge cover below
1.3x
- Evidence of continuing moderately negative FCF (post
dividends)
LIQUIDITY
Enhanced Profile: With the signing of the EUR250 million RCF in
September 2016,
NH has significantly enhanced its liquidity profile, allowing
this asset-heavy
group some reasonable operational and financial flexibility. The
new RCF
remained undrawn at FYE16 and provides a healthy liquidity
buffer. The EUR285
million 2023 bond has simplified the capital structure with the
repayment of
syndicated club deals, some mortgages and other loans in the
operating
subsidiaries. The new tap issue on the existing EUR285 million
2023 bond
demonstrated NH's proactive financial management for lowering
interest costs and
further deleveraging by repaying part of the higher coupon
EUR250 million 6.875%
bond.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Maggie Cheng, CFA
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1689
Supervisory Analyst
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 203 530 1155
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1021
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL ADJUSTMENTS
-Leases: Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of yearly
operating lease
expense related to long-term assets (EUR2,262 million in 2016)
-Fitch has adjusted the calculation for variable leases in its
lease-adjusted
FFO fixed charge cover and FFO adjusted net leverage metrics by
deducting 25%
from the total annual lease commitments.
-Cash: We have adjusted available cash at end-December 2016 to
reflect a minimum
operating cash requirement of EUR35 million on a continuing
basis.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Applicable Criteria
Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct
2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021057
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
