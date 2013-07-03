RPT-Fitch revises outlook on 10 Ukrainian corporates to negative on sovereign action

July 3 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has revised 10 Ukrainian companies’ Outlooks to Negative from Stable, following the agency’s rating action on Ukraine’s sovereign ratings (see “Fitch Affirms Ukraine at ‘B’; Revises Outlook to Negative” dated 28 June 2013 on www.fitchratings.com). The agency affirmed Ukraine’s Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ‘B’ and Short-term foreign currency IDR at ‘B’. Ukraine’s Country Ceiling was affirmed at ‘B’.

The rating actions on the foreign currency ratings reflect the effective constraint by the sovereign rating, while local currency ratings reflect the worsened economic outlook for Ukraine, including the expectation of weaker GDP growth and the risks of a deteriorating business environment that may affect corporates with operations in the country.

The rating actions are as follows:

Lemtrans LLC

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Senior unsecured foreign currency rating: affirmed at ‘B’; Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’

DTEK Holdings B.V.Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable. The rating remains constrained by Ukraine’s Country Ceiling of ‘B’

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’

Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Senior unsecured foreign currency rating: affirmed at ‘B’; Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’

Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’

National Long-term rating: affirmed at ‘AA+(ukr)'; Outlook Stable

National senior unsecured rating: affirmed at ‘AA+(ukr)’

DTEK Finance BV’s senior unsecured notes and DTEK Finance plc’s senior unsecured guaranteed notes are affirmed at ‘B’. Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’

Fintest Trading Co. Limited

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

National Long-term rating: affirmed at ‘AA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable

Metinvest B.V.

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable. The rating remains constrained by Ukraine’s Country Ceiling of ‘B’ Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’

Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Senior unsecured foreign currency rating: affirmed at ‘B’; Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’

Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’

National Long-term rating: affirmed at ‘AA+(ukr)’ ; Outlook Stable

National Short-term rating: affirmed at ‘F1+(ukr)’

Ferrexpo Plc

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable.

The rating remains constrained by Ukraine’s Country Ceiling of ‘B’ Short-term foreign currency IDR was affirmed at ‘B’. In addition, the foreign currency senior unsecured rating and Ferrexpo Finance plc’s guaranteed notes (GNs) issue senior unsecured rating are affirmed at ‘B’ with a Recovery Rating (RR) of ‘RR4’

Avangardco Investmente Plc

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable. The rating is constrained by Ukraine’s Country Ceiling of ‘B’ Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Senior unsecured foreign currency rating: affirmed at ‘B’; Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’

Ukrlandfarming PLC

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable. The rating is constrained by Ukraine’s Country Ceiling of ‘B’ Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Senior unsecured foreign currency rating: affirmed at ‘B’; Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’

MHP S.A.

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable. This rating remains constrained by Ukraine’s Country Ceiling of ‘B’ Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Senior unsecured foreign currency rating: affirmed at ‘B’; Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable. This rating remains constrained by Ukraine’s Country Ceiling of ‘B’ Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Kernel Holding SA

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable. This rating remains constrained by Ukraine’s Country Ceiling of ‘B’ Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Mriya Agro Holding PLC

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’

Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at ‘B’

Senior unsecured foreign currency rating: affirmed at ‘B’; Recovery Rating of ‘RR4’

