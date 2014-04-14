Fitch Revises Outlook on CGD's OSP to Stable; Affirms at 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MILAN, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Caixa Geral de Depositos S.A.'s (CGD; BB+/Negative/bb-) Obrigacoes sobre o sector public (OSP or public sector covered bond) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the rating at 'BBB-'. The rating action follows the revision of Outlook on the Portuguese sovereign (BB+/Positive/B) to Positive from Negative (see "Fitch Revises Outlook on Portugal to Positive; Affirms at 'BB+'", dated 11 April 2014 on www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS Although the sovereign Outlook has been changed to Positive, the Outlook on CGD's OSP has been changed to Stable due to the current level of overcollateralisation (OC) not being sufficient to withstand stresses at levels higher than the current Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of the Portuguese sovereign. Therefore, in the event of an upgrade of the Sovereign IDR, the OSP rating would likely remain at an unchanged number of notches above the bank's IDR. The Stable Outlook also reflects that a potential downgrade of CGD's IDR to its current Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb-' would be compensated by the IDR uplift of '2' assigned to the programme (see "Fitch Affirms Portuguese Covered Bonds on Criteria Amendments", dated 1 April 2014 on www.fitchratings.com). The 'BBB-' rating of OSP's one outstanding series of EUR800m is based on CGD's IDR of 'BB+', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 0 (full discontinuity risk) and the OC (45%) publicly committed to by the bank, which is also in line with the break-even OC calculated by Fitch. This level of OC provides for at least 51% recoveries on the covered bonds assumed to be in default in a 'BBB-' stress scenario. The OSP is collateralised by a pool of public sector loans originated by CGD. As of end-December 2013, the cover pool amounted to EUR1.22bn and consisted of 1,940 loans granted to 293 Portuguese municipalities. The top 10 obligors represent 27.5% of the cover pool. The largest exposure in the portfolio is to the municipality of Lisbon, which represents 5.7% of the total outstanding balance. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'BBB-' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if one of the following occurs: (i) the bank's IDR is downgraded by three or more notches; (ii) the Portuguese sovereign is downgraded by one notch or (iii) the programme OC decreases below the 'BBB-' breakeven level. The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. 